Ahaan Panday can't take his eyes off Aneet Padda as she vibes to Arjan Vailley at Saiyaara's success bash. Watch

Saiyaara has worked its magic not just at the box office but also in the hearts of audiences. Mohit Suri’s romantic drama has emerged as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters, catapulting Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to overnight stardom. The team recently reunited in Mumbai to celebrate the film’s roaring success, and a video from the bash has now surfaced online. Inside Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and Mohit Suri's success bash for Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda and Mohit Suri at Saiyaara success bash

In the clip, Ahaan kept it casual in a black T-shirt and matching trousers, layered with a blue shirt. Aneet stunned in a chic white sleeveless dress, while Mohit Suri opted for a black shirt paired with blue jeans. The trio, along with other team members, were seen grooving to Animal’s hit track Arjan Vailly before cutting a chocolate cake. At one point, Ahaan and Aneet were spotted leaning in for a quiet conversation, with Ahaan seemingly unable to take his eyes off her as she enjoyed the celebrations.

Reddit users couldn’t stop gushing over the pair’s chemistry. One comment read, “Well deserved. Hope they carry on the success in the future too, especially Aneet.” Another fan wrote, “Perfect song. Super cute they are looking… touchwood.” Others chimed in with remarks like, “They look cute together,” and “I would honestly be happy if they end up together forever.”

Adding to the buzz, Ahaan and Aneet were spotted leaving the party together in a car. Aneet also accompanied Ahaan to visit his cousin Ananya Panday for Raksha Bandhan. While sitting in the car, Ahaan was approached by a fan and happily posed for a selfie, as captured by paparazzi.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic drama tells the story of troubled musician Krrish Kapoor (Ahaan) and aspiring journalist-poet Vaani Batra (Aneet). Krrish transforms the poems in Vaani’s diary into songs, making her his lyricist. As they collaborate, love blossoms, only for fate to pull them apart. The film earned praise for its emotional depth, compelling performances, and memorable music.

Saiyaara is now the second highest-grossing film of 2025 after Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. It has amassed over ₹500 crore worldwide, including ₹315 crore in India, and has officially become the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history.