Saiyaara director Mohit Suri reacts to Aneet Padda’s viral ‘mujhe sharam aa rahi hai’ pap video: I always told Aneet…

Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday along with his breathtaking co-star Aneet Padda emerged as overnight stars after their debut film Saiyaara arrived in theatres. Videos from cinema halls went viral, showing the audience going gaga over the Mohit Suri film, with one fan even watching Saiyaara with an IV drip in his arm. Since the two actors did not promote their film at media events, their paparazzi videos were the only means for netizens to meet the real them. Soon after the film’s release, Aneet’s airport video went viral where she refused to take off her cap for pictures because she felt shy. But she did oblige fans with selfies, winning hearts. Saiyaara actor Aneet Padda

In the viral video, Aneet Padda cutely told the paparazzi, “Mujhe sharam aa rahi hai.” In a recent interview with Zoom TV, director Mohit Suri reacted to this viral clip and explained, “The only thing I always told Aneet was to be honest, I said you are perfect as you are, and there is no right thing to say. When she had asked me if I wanted to tell them I was feeling shy? I said ‘say it’. We have become a generation that is supposed to have the answers. What’s wrong with being vulnerable? She went there, and when they were clicking, she said ‘mujhe sharam aa rahi hai’, and I think it was the most honest thing to be, rather than pretend to be what you are not.”

He further revealed that keeping Ahaan and Aneet away from media interactions to promote Saiyaara was a constant decision taken by Mohit and YRF. The filmmaker shared, “I wanted Aneet and Ahaan to be judged for their art and not for their personal lives. Yashraj also had the same belief, so we backed them with a trailer, a song, so that they had the arm, other than people judging them on their hairstyle, clothes. They are artist, they are supposed to act, emote, not supposed to dress well and be fashionable.”

Well, this strategy definitely worked, because fans can’t stop raving about Saiyaara.