Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday turn the tables on paparazzi, Saiyaara stars record photographers in hilarious video. Watch

Saiyaara's success has turned Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, its lead actors, into overnight stars. The newcomers have become household names after the film's release, which has meant that they are the paparazzi's new favourites as well. On Saturday, the young actors were spotted in Mumbai by some photographers, but the duo turned the tables on the paparazzi during the spotting. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in a still from Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Ahaan and Aneet prank the paparazzi

A video of the incident has been shared on social media. It shows Aneet and Ahaan sitting in the car, looking at a phone as paparazzi try to click pictures and shoot videos through the windows. After a while, Aneet turns the phone around to the paparazzi, showing that they are recording them instead. "They are recording the paparazzi lmao," wrote a social media user, while sharing the video.

This is not the first cute interaction the two stars have had with fans and paparazzi of late. Recently, Ahaan made a fan's day by rolling down his window at a traffic signal in Mumbai and clicking a selfie with her.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, has become the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema, grossing over ₹500 crore worldwide and ₹320 crore in India alone. The film has been produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO, Akshay Widhani. It marks the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, the nephew of actor Chunky Panday and cousin of Ananya. Aneet has worked in Salaam Venky before, and also earned praise for her web series, Big Girls Don't Cry. But Saiyaara is her first lead role in a feature film.

Neither actor has given any interviews to the media, either in the run-up to the film's release or after its success. Sources say that the YRF top brass wants to shield them from over-exposure.