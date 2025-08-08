Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday’s gesture for Aneet Padda during outing sparks romance buzz, fans say: ‘Definitely dating’

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are taking the internet by storm with their on-screen chemistry. The actors were recently spotted together in Mumbai, where a sweet moment sparked dating rumours – Ahaan offered to hold Aneet’s hand, and she playfully seemed coy about it. Fans are now wondering if the reel romance is translating to real-life love. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday are in the spotlight after the success of Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

Ahaan and Aneet step out together

Ahaan and Aneet were spotted together in Mumbai for the first time since their film's massive success. A video of them together has emerged on social media, showing the duo on a shopping outing.

Aneet and Ahaan are seen leaving a luxury brand’s showroom in a mall, which seems to be in Mumbai. Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, accompanied the duo.

Aneet and Ahaan seemed to be trying to keep a low profile as they were seen wearing face masks. They were surrounded by their security personnel as they left the store. For the outing, Ahaan kept it casual in a black jacket and light blue jeans, while Aneet opted for a sky-blue shirt paired with denim.

The moment caught everyone's attention on social media. Ahaan extended his arm towards Aneet as a gesture inviting her to hold onto it as they walked out of the showroom. However, Aneet, who seemed aware of the public gaze, didn’t hold the hand. The moment has caught everyone’s attention, making fans wonder if they are actually dating.

Fans react to Ahaan's gesture for Aneet

“He wanted to hold her hand,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Yup, they are dating !!!!! Not sure why I’m happy for a couple that has no idea who I am.” One social media user commented, “They’re definitely dating,” while another commented, “We want to see them together on-screen again — the chemistry is unreal!"

“Cuties together,” wrote a third fan. Other comments read: “So cute together”, “Made for each other, no Nazar (evil eye) to them”, and “Aww… he thought she would hold his hand.”

About Ahaan and Aneet’s Saiyaara

Ahaan and Aneet have come into the spotlight after the release and success of the film Saiyaara. The Mohit Suri directorial has emerged as the biggest romantic film ever in Indian cinema despite starring newcomers in the lead roles. Released on July 18, the film has crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

While Saiyaara marked Ahaan's debut in Bollywood, Aneet had earlier featured in the film Salaam Venky (2022), which also starred Kajol. She also worked on the web show Big Girls Don't Cry, which was released in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. However, it is Saiyaara's success that has made both of them overnight stars. The film tells the story of a struggling and troubled musician, Krissh Kapoor, who meets an aspiring journalist and a poet, Vaani Batra.