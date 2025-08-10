Fans can't keep calm as Ahaan Panday kisses Aneet Padda in a ‘Krish Kapoor way’ at Saiyaara success bash. Watch

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara created waves at the box office upon release, turning Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into Bollywood sensations, almost overnight. Their on-screen chemistry in the film impressed fans, and now their off-screen camaraderie has fans shipping them. A video from the film’s success bash showing Ahaan and Aneet’s PDA has surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's PDA has fans going gaga over their off screen chemistry.

Ahaan Panday kisses Aneet Padda on her head

The clip shows guests, along with Aneet, crooning Saiyaara’s title track, which topped global charts. As they sang, Ahaan pulled Aneet closer for a hug and planted a kiss on her head. The two were also seen whispering to each other, leaving fans gushing over their bond.

Fans can't keep calm

One fan shared the video on X, writing, "Y’all, I’m not okay! I can’t handle this — screaming, crying, throwing up!" Another commented, "That’s so cuteeee!!!! Truly mesmerised." A fan was reminded of an emotional scene from Saiyaara where Ahaan’s character kisses Aneet’s character’s head before leaving, writing, "Ahaan freaking kissed Aneet the Krish Kapoor way." Another said, "He literally kissed her forehead in this crowd, need an obsessed boyfriend like Ahaan." One more added, "Never gonna get over this."

Ahaan and Aneet recently sparked dating rumours after being spotted together in Mumbai for the first time since the film’s massive success. They were seen shopping together, trying to keep a low profile with face masks on. Aneet also accompanied Ahaan to his cousin Ananya Panday’s house for Raksha Bandhan.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Aditya Chopra’s YRF, Saiyaara has become the biggest romantic film in Indian cinema history, earning over ₹500 crore worldwide, including ₹315 crore at the domestic box office. The film, which also stars Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Grover, Alam Khan, and Varun Badola in pivotal roles, is now the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 after Chhaava.

As the film crossed ₹500 crore worldwide, Ahaan and Aneet took to Instagram to thank fans for their love. Ahaan dedicated the film’s success to his late grandmother in a heartwarming post, while Aneet promised to give her 100% to every project despite admitting she feels nervous about what’s next.