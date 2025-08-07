Ahaan Panday dedicates Saiyaara success to late dadi, Aneet Padda is ‘scared of what’s next’ as film crosses 500 crore

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has emerged as the biggest romantic film ever in Indian cinema despite starring newcomers in the lead roles. As the film crossed the ₹500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda couldn't hold their excitement and penned notes expressing gratitude to the audience for the love they and their film have received. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shower love on fans as Saiyaara crosses ₹ 500 crore at box office.

Ahaan Panday dedicates success to late grandmother

On Thursday, sharing stills as his character Krrish Kapoor from the film, Ahaan dedicated the success of the film to his grandmother and wrote on Instagram, "Kabhi yeh nahi socha tha mujhe itna pyaar milega, dadi mujhe hamesha raj bulati thi, kaash woh aaj krish ko dekh paati, Bhagwan ko hamesha yeh kehta tha ki agar duniya mujhe pasand na bhi kare, Mujhe pata tha.. sitaaron mein sitara, ek tanha tara-dadi meri.. wahan se dekh kar mujhe.. muskuraengi - ye sirf aapke liye hai dadi (I never thought I would receive so much love. Dadi always used to call me Raj. I wish she could see Krish today. I used to tell God that even if the world doesn’t like me, I knew... among the stars, there’s one lone star—my dadi. She will look at me from there... and smile. This is only for you, dadi)."

Ahaan further revealed that even though he is not sure about what lies ahead for him, he feels love in his bones for each of his fans. He added, "I promise to work twice as hard, be twice as good, and to do this for you all, but also do it for the child in me, the child who had two left feet. The child who got jitters before going on stage, the child who was always told he couldn’t do it, we all have that child in us. I hope you all keep making that child happy because that child in you deserves it all. Thank you for this miracle. I wish I could hug every single one of you; Tere bina to kuch naa rahenge (Won't be anything without you)."

Aneet Padda pens a sweet note

Aneet also shared some stills of her as her character Vaani Batra in the film and penned a sweet note for the film's success, which read, "The daze is wearing off, and all I want to say is that I love you. I don’t know you. But I know that I love you. All this love you’ve been so generous to give me, it’s sitting heavy in my chest, and I don’t know what to do except give it back. I’m scared of what’s next, scared I won’t be enough, but whatever I have, even the smallest piece of me, I’ll put it out there."

She added, "If it makes you laugh, or cry, or remember something you thought you’d forgotten, if it makes you feel a little less alone - then maybe that’s what I’m here for. And I’ll keep trying. Imperfect, but with everything I’ve got. Because I love you."

About Saiyaara

While Saiyaara marked Ahaan's grand Bollywood debut, Aneet had earlier featured in the film Salaam Venky (2022), which also starred Kajol. She also impressed the audience with her performance in the show Big Girls Don't Cry, which was released in 2024 on Amazon Prime Video. Saiyaara's success made both of them overnight sensations.

The romantic drama, which also stars Alam Khan, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Shaan Groverr, Rajesh Kumar, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma and others in key roles, has earned ₹304.6 crore at the domestic box office and ₹500 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film is now one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.