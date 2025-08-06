Bollywood's latest 500 crore star Ahaan Panday spotted strolling Mumbai streets alone; fans love his sweet attitude

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s nephew, Ahaan Panday, has made a sensational debut in Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama Saiyaara. The young actor has impressed both audiences and critics with his heartfelt performance, as the film races past the ₹500 crore mark at the global box office. Riding high on the film’s success, Ahaan was recently spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, where his grounded and humble demeanour further won hearts online. Ahaan Panday spotted in Mumbai after celebrating Saiyaara's success bash in Singapore.

Ahaan Panday spotted in Mumbai

A paparazzi account shared a video of Ahaan casually stepping out in a blue hoodie and jeans in Mumbai. The actor, who was recently in Singapore for the Saiyaara success bash along with Aneet Padda and others, tried to keep a low profile by wearing a mask. When the paparazzi asked him to remove the mask for photos, he initially declined politely.

Later, when a paparazzo asked for a photo with him, Ahaan obliged. However, when the paparazzo requested he remove his mask for the photo, Ahaan said, “Aap selfie le lo phone mein (please take a selfie on the phone).” He then removed his mask for the selfie and also posed for the photographers. When the paparazzi further praised the film, the actor placed his hand on his chest and thanked them warmly.

Fans couldn't stop praising his humble nature. One of the comments read, “Such a down-to-earth, simple guy.... No attitude, no show off, love you ahaan be the same forever.” Another commented, “No attitude so cute, Ahaan.” Another wrote, “Comes across as a simple and humble boy.” Another comment read, “amiable like always.”

About Saiyaara

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film’s emotional narrative, music, and the strong performances by lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have struck a chord with audiences, making it the biggest romantic film in India this year. Backed by Aditya Chopra, the film tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician who forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a budding journalist and poet. Krish turns the poetry written in Vaani’s diary into songs and falls in love with her. However, fate threatens to tear them apart. Whether they manage to stay together forms the rest of the tale.

The film also stars Geeta Agrawal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Shaad Randhawa, Sid Makkar, and Alam Khan in key roles. According to Team YRF, Saiyaara has grossed ₹507 crore worldwide in 18 days, making it the second-highest-grossing Indian film of the year after Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.