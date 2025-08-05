Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 5: Saiyaara's momentum sinks Ajay Devgn film, it collects less than 30 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 10:10 pm IST

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn's film is still competing against Ahaan Panday's Saiyaara at the box office.

Son Of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn impressed audiences with his comic timing in the 2012 film Son of Sardaar, which became a commercial success, earning 150 crore worldwide on a budget of 40 crore. However, the sequel appears to have failed to attract large audiences to theatres. According to Sacnilk, Son of Sardaar 2 has earned 29.46 crore in five days.

A still from the film Son of Sardaar 2 featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

Son Of Sardaar 2 struggles at the box office

The trade tracking site reported that the film witnessed a drop in collections on its first Monday, collecting only 2.35 crore. On its first Tuesday, the film's fifth day, there was no improvement, with earnings of only 2.36 crore. The film’s total domestic collection now stands at 29.46 crore. In terms of global earnings, the film has managed 37.75 crore.

Son of Sardaar 2 is also facing stiff competition from Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara, which is in its third week and continues to perform strongly at the box office. The film earned 2.32 crore on Tuesday, its 18th day, taking its total domestic collection to 304.42 crore.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N.R. Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja, the film sees Ajay reprising his role as Jassi, who now pretends to be a war hero to help a couple gain their parents' approval for marriage. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Roshni Walia, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Neetu Bajwa and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

The film received mixed reviews upon its release. While Ajay's performance was appreciated, many were more impressed by Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal's comic timing.

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' review of Son of Sardaar 2 reads, "Son of Sardaar 2 is not smart cinema, it’s not even necessary cinema, but it knows exactly what it’s doing. It throws logic out, drags a dhol band in, and somehow marches to the beat of its own madness. And you won’t hate the noise."

