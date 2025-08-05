Saiyaara box office collections cross 500 crore; Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film is now a bigger hit than War, Dunki

Saiyaara box office collection day 18: Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday in his debut and Aneet Padda, has soared past the ₹500 crore mark in three weeks. Sharing the news on their Instagram, the production house YRF wrote, “#Saiyaara found a home in your hearts - and we couldn't be more thankful.” Saiyaara box office collection day 18: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday play the leads in Mohit Suri's film.

Saiyaara’s ₹ 500 crore box office collection

As per Team YRF, Saiyaara has grossed ₹507 crore worldwide in 18 days. YRF’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who produced the film, said, “It’s deeply encouraging to see young audiences lead the way in embracing this film, disproving doubts about their theatrical participation. Thank you to every viewer, everywhere, for making Saiyaara the defining love story of our time.”

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Saiyaara collected ₹302.10 crore net and ₹362.50 crore gross. Adding the ₹130 crore overseas collection, Saiyaara's total worldwide collection stands at ₹492.50 crore. However, the film’s team stated in a press release that Saiyaara made ₹308 crore net and ₹376 crore gross in India in 18 days. Adding the ₹131 crore from overseas, the total stands at ₹507 crore.

Saiyaara is the second-highest-grossing Indian film this year after Chhaava, which made ₹807.91 crore worldwide. These numbers mean that Saiyaara has beaten the lifetime collections of Hrithik Roshan’s War, which made ₹471 crore, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, which made ₹454 crore.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapur (Ahaan), an egotistical, short-tempered musician in search of a big break. He meets Vaani (Aneet), a shy, aspiring journalist recovering from heartbreak. Krish chances upon her diary filled with poetry and turns them into songs, which become hits. Love follows, but fate threatens to tear them apart. Will they reunite or not forms the rest of the tale.