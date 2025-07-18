Saiyaara movie review: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's chemistry, soulful music give life to Mohit Suri's cliched love story

Saiyaara movie review

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda

Rating: ★★★.5 The advance bookings of Saiyaara have been impressive—almost too good to be true. When was the last time shows went houseful for a film starring rank newcomers? I went in with a fair amount of doubt and came out impressed with what I saw. Saiyaara movie review: While the story follows familiar tropes, it resonates emotionally, making it a heartfelt experience for the audience.

Young love is thrilling. That urge to ignore everything and be with the one you love can make you reckless. Decisions taken in the heat of the moment often turn into regrets, but in that moment, they make you feel invincible. The heartbeats sync... It’s this heady emotion that filmmaker Mohit Suri has been tapping into for years now—sample Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Half Girlfriend. Here, he successfully regurgitates the same formula—with a twist.

What is the plot?

Krish Kapur (Ahaan Panday) is an egoistic, short-tempered musician in search of a big break. He meets Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist who was once left at the altar. Krish chances upon her diary, filled with lyrics. He turns them into songs—and they’re a hit. Love follows. But fate plays spoilsport, and the two are separated. Will they reunite, or are they destined to be star-crossed lovers?

Story-wise, Saiyaara doesn’t offer much novelty. Sanam Teri Kasam, which found a second life with its re-release in 2024, followed a very similar path. And most of Mohit’s romantic films follow familiar beats—you can often guess what’s coming next.

The first half here sets the tone quite well, and the film is naturally emotional in the second half. Mohit knows his audience very well: he knows the majority would comprise either couples or groups of friends. Writer Sankalp Sadanah keeps things conventional yet appealing.

What works?

So, if it's a story we’ve heard before, what works in the film’s favour? Three things: a talented cast, soulful music, and some beautifully crafted scenes.

When Mohit recently said that Saiyaara is what Aashiqui 3 could have been, he wasn’t wrong. The film feels like an organic fit into the Aashiqui universe. And perhaps it’s for the best that it didn’t carry the franchise name—it gives this story space to shine on its own.

Ahaan Panday makes a confident debut as Krish. He pulls off an intense role in his very first outing, and that deserves praise. He emotes well and carries the spark of a romantic hero. It’ll be interesting to see how he handles other genres in the future.

Aneet Padda gets a complex part, and she fits the role. She looks great on screen, and together, Ahaan and Aneet share convincing chemistry. Their performances keep Saiyaara afloat.

Music has always been a strength in Mohit’s films, and this time too, he doesn’t disappoint. Tanishk Bagchi, Arslan Abdullah, and Faheem Nizami compose genuinely moving tracks. Personal picks: the title song and the beautifully shot Tum Ho Toh, sung by Vishal Mishra.

Overall, Saiyaara may not break new ground in terms of storytelling, but it strikes the right emotional chords. It’s a film that understands its audience and delivers with sincerity. It offers just enough to make you feel—and that, sometimes, is more than enough.

And if you're still hung up on the nepotism debate, Ahaan’s performance is an example that a film family name might get you through the door, but staying there takes genuine talent.