As Saiyaara craze takes over, watch Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar and other similar Bollywood musical love stories on OTT

Who would have thought Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri's Saiyaara would be a prime box-office contender? This is the first time since Hrithik Roshan’s 2000 debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, a movie starring debutants — Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in this case — is getting this kind of reception. Stills from Rockstar and Saiyaara

Originally penned as Aashiqui 3, Saiyaara is slowly becoming a fan-favourite, thanks in large parts to its music. If you are a fan of similar Bollywood musical romantic movies, gear up for a delightful weekend, streaming these titles on OTTplay Premium:

Romantic Bollywood musicals that deserve your attention

Phillauri

The movie beautifully narrates the heartbreaking tale of how a couple, played by Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma, got separated on the day of their marriage and have been searching for love even in their after-life.There’s a reason its song Din Shagna Da is part of most wedding playlists.

Rockstar

Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar was the cool new student in this musical club before Aditya Roy Kapur,Shraddha Kapoor’s Aashiqui 2 joined it. This was the story of a passionate college boy named Jordan/Janardhan (Ranbir Kapoor) who chased his feelings for Heer (Nargis Fakhri) and met his lowest self while doing so. From Qawwali to pop, rock, and metal, the film explored music to its full potential, while speaking of Heer and Jordan's unrequited love.

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai

Right from the love confession in the title song Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to the cool dance steps to the tune of Lucky Ali's Ek Pal Ka Jeena, every song had a story in Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The public was eager about this movie because Hrithik's uncle Rajesh Roshan was the music director and father Rakesh Roshan was its director. Needless to say, for a Bollywood debut in 2000, the movie, based on Hrithik's own love story with now ex-wife Sussanne Khan, did not disappoint.

Zubaan

An underrated gem featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Zubaan is the story of how a confident and young Dilsher, who hopes to pursue music ends up with speech impairment and despite this, ends up a popular musician. Zubaan was the first mainstream Bollywood film to open at Asia's biggest film festival, Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), and director Mozez Singh won the Rising Director Award too.

Pardes

Right from Shah Rukh Khan’s Arjun telling the story of his unrequited love through Zara Tasveer Se, to the revelation in Nahin Hona Tha, every song in Pardes had a story to tell about Ganga (Mahima Chaudhary)'s life before and after getting involved with Rajiv (Apurva Agnihotri) against her will. It’s a musical journey that explores the complexities which come with love and life.