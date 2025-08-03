Saiyaara star Aneet Padda's LinkedIn is all things Political Science, fans relieved 'to see someone normal in Bollywood'

The success of Saiyaara has not just brought back its director Mohit Suri into the limelight but also turned its two young leads—Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda—into overnight stars. While Ahaan was still a known face in the industry, given his lineage, Aneet was mostly unknown until a couple of years ago. The film's success has brought some spotlight on her, with fans unearthing new details about her. Aneet Padda's LinkedIn page describes her as an actor and a Political Science student.

Aneet Padda's LinkedIn account

The latest is her LinkedIn page surfacing. Some fans have dug out Aneet's official LinkedIn account, which she likely created while a student at Delhi's Jesus and Mary College, and shared it on social media. But far from criticising or finding faults (as the internet normally does), fans are praising the young actor's simplicity and relatability.

Aneet's LinkedIn describes her as a Political Science student at Jesus And Mary College in Delhi University, which means it has not been updated in a couple of years. It also mentions that she is an actor, a singer-songwriter, and a former intern at Vistara.

Her about section is a long bio that talks of her affinity for political science and its relevance in today's world, as well as her love for acting, which she says has helped in her pursuit of a career in political science and human resources.

Fans react

A screengrab of this account was shared on Reddit on Sunday with the caption: 'Beauty with brain'. In the comments section, most people praised Aneet's simplicity and clarity of thought. "It feels so refreshing to see someone normal is getting into Bollywood. She looks like one of us, and I'm all here for it," read one comment. Another added, "She feels like one of us."

One informed fan remarked, "She was topper in her high school Spring Dale 2021 X and XII board exams." Many others pointed out that many other 'outsiders' in Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Rakul Preet Singh were all academically inclined before their film careers. One concerned fan wrote, "May god protect her from this evil industry."

Aneet Padda's life and career

Aneet Padda was born in a middle-class household in Punjab and she grew up in the state before moving to Delhi for higher education. She began her acting journey in 2022 with a small role in Salaam Venky, before finding her big break as a lead role in the 2024 Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry. Saiyaara was her first film as the lead.