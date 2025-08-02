Saiyaara actor Rajesh Kumar recalls going into debt of 2 crore: ‘People said, iski itni buri halat ho gayi…’

Actor Rajesh Kumar, popularly known for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is currently basking in success for his latest release, Saiyaara. In an interview with Meri Saheli, Rajesh opened up about falling into severe debt and struggling to survive financially after taking a break from acting to pursue farming. Rajesh Kumar talked about going bankrupt.

Rajesh Kumar on going bankrupt

Talking about the reports of his financial struggles, Rajesh said, "The incoming and outgoing flow had gone for a toss. There was no incoming, and I had exhausted all my reserves because of the outgoing. I went into debt of ₹2 crore. Bankruptcy is a big word, but definitely, I had that feeling with me for a long time. I was not able to generate money for survival."

He recalled the different narratives that emerged online about his break from acting, “But thanks to social media, three kinds of stories had surfaced, one was that people said I had taken a break from acting and was doing farming; another was that I had quit acting and taken up farming; and the third was iski itni buri halat ho gayi hai ki kheti karni pad rahi hai (that I was in such a bad state that I was forced to do farming). So, I was very much against the third perception. Friends and family never doubted my capabilities.”

About Rajesh Kumar

Rajesh Kumar is an Indian actor and producer, widely recognised for his portrayal of Rosesh Sarabhai in the beloved TV sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He also made his mark in popular shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Neeli Chatri Waale, Yam Kisi Se Kam Nahin, and Yeh Meri Family. In 2019, he left acting to pursue farming full-time.

However, Rajesh later returned to acting with renewed passion, taking on web and film projects such as Kota Factory (as Gagan Rastogi), Yeh Meri Family, Haddi, Rautu Ka Raaz, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Binny and Family, and most recently the blockbuster Saiyaara.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara features Rajesh as Aneet Padda’s father. The film has received praise from both critics and audiences, turning Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday into overnight stars. The romantic musical drama has grossed ₹450 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema.