Saiyaara director Mohit Suri distributes bhog at temple after film's box office success, fans love kind gesture. Watch

Mohit Suri is basking in the success of his latest release, Saiyaara, which has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. The director seems to have taken the decision to celebrate the success of his film in a special manner, as he was spotted at a temple in Mumbai's Juhu, attending a food organisation drive. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor cheers for Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, asks paparazzi whether they have watched it. Watch) Mohit Suri was seen distributing bhog at a temple in Mumbai.

Mohit distributes food

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Mohit is seen distributing bhog to the people who had queued up in front of a temple in Juhu. Mohit smiles and is seen handing out gulaab jamuns on each plate, passing them down to the person in front of him.

Fans appreciated Mohit's way of celebrating the film's success. Reacting to Mohit's gesture, a fan commented: “Best director. Karma is everything. So happy for his success.” Another said, “God bless you, you're the best director.” A comment, “Such a kind gesture, that's very much appreciated.” “I loved Saiyaara. Well done, Mohit Suri,” commented a fan.

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara released in theatres on July 18. Led by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the musical romance touched a chord with the audience and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. In India, the film has crossed ₹ 285 crore so far. Meanwhile, Saiyaara surpassed Chhaava, Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par's collection in the international market. The worldwide collections of Saiyaara now stands at ₹ 441.65 crore.

Saiyaara follows the story of Vaani Batra (Aneet), an ambitious journalist, and Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), an aspiring singer. Their worlds collide unexpectedly, sparking an intense romance. The film's music received particular praise, with the title track claiming a spot in the Spotify Global 50 list. Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami have composed the music for the film. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, has produced the film.