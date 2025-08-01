Ranbir Kapoor cheers for Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, asks paparazzi whether they have watched it. Watch

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has led to the film making history at the box office. And the film’s fan club has a new member, none other than actor Ranbir Kapoor. Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime global collections of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Ranbir’s candid moment with the paparazzi

On Thursday, Ranbir stepped out in Mumbai, where he took a moment to pose for the gathered photographers.

During the spotting, Ranbir flashed a smile as he interacted with the photographers, taking the conversation to a personal level by asking if they had seen Saiyaara, showing his interest in the film.

“Saiyaara dekhi kya? (Have you guys seen Saiyaara?)" Ranbir asked, to which the paparazzi replied positively.

During an interview with NDTV, Mohit Suri was asked about Alia Bhatt’s reaction to Saiyaara. He said, “Yes, she went to watch it in the theatre. I was inviting her to a trial screening, but she said no, she would watch it in the theatre. After watching it in the theatre, she praised it a lot. She took the numbers of both actors and spoke to them." He further added that she also showed her appreciation for the film through a post on social media.

“She also showed the film to Ranbir. Alia has been supporting this film from the beginning because she felt it carries the same emotional depth that I often infuse in my own films. She has been very supportive throughout my career, actually," he added.

Ranbir’s next project

Ranbir will soon be seen in the upcoming magnum opus Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is intended to be a two-part film with Part 1 releasing on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in 2027. The film stars Ranbir as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Arun Govil in key roles. The score for the film sees AR Rahman collaborate with the legendary Hans Zimmer, who is making his Bollywood debut.

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara marked the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Bollywood. The film follows the story of Vaani, an ambitious journalist, and Krish, an aspiring singer. Their worlds collide unexpectedly, sparking an intense romance. It takes the audience on an emotional journey as fame and personal struggles threaten to pull them apart.

The Yash Raj Films project was released on July 18 and has created history at the global box office. In just 11 days, the romantic drama has earned ₹404 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history. The film has also surpassed the lifetime global collections of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh ( ₹379 crore) and Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹264 crore).