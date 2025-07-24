Rajesh Kumar says Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda will never be ‘nakchadhe stars': They're so grounded due to their parenting

Actor Rajesh Kumar, best known for playing Rosesh in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently essayed the role of Aneet Padda's father in Mohit Suri's film, Saiyaara. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Rajesh opened up about his experience working with newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet, and praised their upbringing. He also expressed confidence that they will never turn into “nakchade stars.” Rajesh Kumar heaped praise on Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's upbringing.

Rajesh Kumar on working with Ahaan Panday

Talking about working with Ahaan in Saiyaara, Rajesh recalled, "Ahaan was so nervous before his first shot. We shot that together. The ones who have watched the film will remember the scene where he quietly hands me a bag. That was his first shot for the film. But, he did it so well in just the second and third take. After the shot ended, people clapped for him and then he felt relaxed.”

Rajesh believes that the new generation of actors is exceptionally well-prepared and polished. In his view, most of the newcomers he has worked with are already equipped for the demands of Bollywood and are likely to remain relevant for the next 25 to 30 years. He praised their adaptability and dedication, noting that while a few may be less prepared, the majority have clearly put in the hard work to earn their place in the industry.

He added, "If you look into Aneet’s clips, you will see that she is yet to believe that her film is working wonders. When people realise things late, success doesn’t take over them. These people are so grounded because of their parenting that I don’t think Aneet or Ahaan will ever be a ‘nakchadhe’ (snooty) stars. They will be sought-after actors. Ahaan's exceptional screen presence and heroism that kills you. There was a time when after 3–4 shots, when Mohit was not getting what he wanted, Ahaan came to me and said sorry. So they don't have this give-up attitude.”

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by YRF, Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama that chronicles the emotional journey of Krish, a struggling musician, and Vaani Batra, an aspiring journalist. As their lives collide unexpectedly, a soulful bond begins to form. With both battling personal demons and career setbacks, their love story unfolds with emotional depth and realism. The film has been met with both critical and commercial acclaim, collecting ₹153.25 crore in just six days.