Baap to baap hai: Ameesha Patel praises Hrithik-Ranbir; says Ahaan Panday can't be compared with them post just Saiyaara

Actor Ahaan Panday made a smashing debut with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda. The film is making waves at the box office, and audiences can’t stop praising Ahaan and Aneet’s performances. Now, a day after praising the film, Ameesha Patel has responded to a fans' query about Ahaan being compared to Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. Ameesha Patel reacts to Ahaan Panday being compared to Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor.

In an AMA session on X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked Ameesha, “Amy ma’am... Missed this #AskAmeesha session 🥹 One question from me: Have you watched Saiyaara? There’s so much hype going on… I’ve seen people comparing the new actor with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor. What do you think about this? Any comments?”

Ameesha Patel on Ahaan Panday being compared to Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor

Reacting to this, Ameesha wrote, “I haven’t seen the film but I wish them luck. Ahaan, as per reports, is a very promising actor. But baap toh baap hai and beta toh beta hi hoga (A son will always be different from the father). Dugu is a WAR ahead of most stars...” She further added, “Ranbir is an ANIMAL of a star... I’m sure it will take newcomers a lot of time to reach that level, and not many can become a Ranbir. Why put pressure? Ahaan will surely grow in time, in his own way, and we wish him all the luck.”

A day earlier, Ameesha penned a note for the Saiyaara cast and wrote on X, “Wishing the Saiyaara couple Ahaan and Aneet all the best!! May you continue to create GADAR at the box office in your future films as well!! Kaha Naa... Pyaar Hai. Shine bright always and welcome to the movies.”

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan made their Bollywood debut with the romantic drama Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, and they became overnight stars. Ranbir also had a big debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Even though the film did not work at the box office, he became an overnight star. Similarly, Ahaan and Aneet have become the talk of the town with their film Saiyaara.

About Saiyaara

Helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF, the romantic musical drama follows Krish Kapur (Ahaan), an egoistic, short-tempered musician searching for a big break. He meets Vaani (Aneet), an aspiring journalist once left at the altar. Krish turns her diary entries into songs that become a massive hit. Love follows, but fate has other plans, and the two struggle to find their way back to each other after separation.

The film is being praised for its emotional depth, soulful music, and powerful performances by the debutants. Saiyaara has earned ₹132.25 crore in just five days. The film continues to enjoy a dream run at the box office and has received praise from stars such as Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan.