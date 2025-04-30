Ameesha Patel says she doesn't want to see Salman Khan married for this reason; reveals superstar makes her cry

Ameesha says she doesn't want to see Salman married

Talking about marriages and divorces in the film industry, Ameesha said, "I have seen all kinds of relationships around me; I see harmonious ones like Sanju’s, and then there is someone like Hrithik, who has had a divorce, but he and Sussanne are co-parenting beautifully, and they are the best of friends now. So who am I to judge? Salman is a cool cat and honestly, I don’t want to see him get married; he’s a cool dude, he’s loving and caring, and he is good to everyone."

Ameesha Patel on marrying Salman Khan

When asked if she is open to marrying Salman, Ameesha said, "I have to do a complete interview of Salman – ki aap sudhare ho ya nahi (whether you’ve changed or not). He is so loving as a friend that I have never seen him in that light because he has always been my buddy. A very naughty buddy. He plays a lot of pranks on me and even makes me cry. He kept my name Meena Kumari because I keep crying with him. So this is our relationship. I cannot even view myself like that. I am just happy being a good friend to him and the whole family."

For the unversed, Salman and Ameesha worked together in the movie Yeh Hai Jalwa. The romantic comedy, directed by David Dhawan, also featured Sanjay Dutt, Shammi Kapoor, Kader Khan, Rinke Khanna, Rati Agnihotri and Anupam Kher among others in key roles. The film was inspired by the American movie Carbon Copy, but failed to entertain the audience and tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Salman was most recently seen in the film Sikandar, which failed to make a mark at the box office. He will next be seen reuniting with Sanjay Dutt for an action thriller, which he announced during the promotion of Sikandar. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 in the pipeline. Ameesha, on the other hand, is yet to announce her next project.