Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor: Here's who charges the highest fee for live shows

The Bollywood brigade is taking the world by storm! From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, stars often travel abroad to entertain fans, earning big bucks while doing so. Ever wondered who's charging the most? Well, the cat's out of the bag now.

Bollywood stars' live show fees revealed

Let's just say Shah Rukh is reigning supreme, with his live show fees leaving others in the shadows. And among the leading ladies, Kareena Kapoor is the top earner.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Australian event organisers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa spilled the beans on what it takes to bring Bollywood's biggest stars to Australia. They gave fans a glimpse into the intricate process of making these high-profile events a reality. The organisers also shared that the rate card keeps changing depending on the recent hits.

When asked about the fee showdown between Bollywood's two biggest stars, the organisers had a clear answer: Shah Rukh outshines Salman in terms of live show fees. According to them, it's no surprise, given his massive fan following, especially among women. As they jokingly put it, "The moment he spreads his arms, half the country's population will just fall over”.

The organisers revealed that Ranveer Singh charges more than Kartik Aaryan for live shows, making him the pricier option between the two.

When it comes to music industry heavyweights, Honey Singh reigns supreme, according to the organisers. He's currently at the top of his game, commanding the highest fees.

They are asked who charges more: Badshah or Honey Singh. “Honey bro definitely . He is in demand in the market. He has just made a comeback and is on top of the game, which is why he is in a position to demand a higher fee. Karan Aujla also demands a dhamakedar (high) price... In terms of ranking, it is Honey Singh, Badshah and then Karan”.

Kareena is the queen

When asked about the most popular Indian female actor in Australia, they named Kareena Kapoor. They shared that people are crazy about her.

Is she more popular than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, or Alia Bhatt? They agreed. They pointed out that senior actors such as Kareena, Aishwarya Rai, and Preity Zinta command a huge following, especially among settled audiences who can afford to splurge on concerts and meet-and-greets. They attributed this to the fact that established stars have a bigger fan base, with audiences going crazy when these icons make an appearance.