Shoojit Sircar slams top Bollywood stars for high fees, says 'directors will stop approaching them'

The beginning of 2025 has not been easy for Bollywood, as several big-budget movies have underperformed at the box office. Even superstar Salman Khan's Sikandar, which released in cinemas this Eid, failed to meet the expectations, with renowned actors and directors struggling to draw audiences to theatres. Shoojit Sircar has an advice for all top Bollywood actors with high fees.

Shoojit Sircar on Bollywood's low phase at box office

Director Shoojit Sircar has now shared his thoughts on what might be going wrong with Hindi cinema. In a conversation with ANI, Sircar said one of the major issues is the lack of risk-taking in storytelling.

"There are two very important reasons. First of all, I would say that filmmakers and producers, as creative people, are not taking risks. When it comes to storytelling, you can't just repeat old stories. You have to take some risks somewhere. You need to bring new, insightful subjects, no matter what the genre is," he explained.

‘Actors need to lower their fees’

Sircar also pointed to the rising cost of actors in Bollywood, adding that some "popular actors" need to reconsider their fees -- or risk losing opportunities. "I won't say much about people's entourages or what they charge, but I am sure of one thing: popular actors will have to lower their fees. If they don't, directors will stop approaching them," he said.

Sircar also spoke about how his production house, Rising Sun Films, keeps costs in check by working with actors who understand the value of staying within budget. "But that has not been the case with us. For all the films we've made, we've never let the cost go too high. That's why we have fewer complaints. And we've worked with actors who understand that they're working on a Rising Sun film with Shoojit Sircar, and that the cost will not be too high," he said.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava remains the only major box office hit so far this year.