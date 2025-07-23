5 reasons why Mohit Suri's Saiyaara is ruling box office: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film is not just 'cringe' Insta Reels

Saiyaara is the flavour of the season in Bollywood right now. The romantic drama directed by Mohit Suri has broken several box office records in its first five days in theatres, galloping towards the ₹200 crore mark. Even if you haven't watched it, being on the internet over the last week means you have seen the hype for the film, through the countless theatre reactions from fans, some heartwarming, most cringe. But that tsunami has made people sit up and ask: 'What exactly is Saiyaara and why is it working?' Let us answer that for you! Saiyaara stars newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead.

A fresh new lead pair

Saiyaara marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, young 20-something actors, who have been cast (rather age appropriately) as young lovers. Hindi film audiences have been complaining far too long about the absence of fresh faces that look different, and in Ahaan and Aneet, they finally have that. Ahaan does not channel any of the Kartik Aaryan-Aditya Roy Kapur energy that many young male stars before him have. Aneet, on the other hand, looks raw and fresh, the way a newcomer should, a far cry from the polished newbies we have seen of late. The freshness and relatability has been complemented by their competent performances.

A simple love story for a generation deprived of it

Some of the biggest and most successful Hindi films of late, particularly post-pandemic, have been mass entertainers or franchise hits. The focus has been on formula and scale. Every once in a while, a 12th Fail or Metro In Dino has snuck in, reminding the powers that be that the audiences are willing to gamble on the unknown, too. Saiyaara is the culmination of that. It is a simple, relatable love story without much melodrama (beyond what is needed for the screen).

But most importantly, it is an honest love story released at a time when most youngsters haven't seen a good one from Bollywood in years. A decade ago, there was Aashiqui 2, two decades ago, there were Hum Tum and Mohabbatein, and the 90s had DDLJ and the OG Aashiqui, just to name a few. Saiyaara follows in those footsteps, reminding a generation of what simple and selfless love can be like.

Green flags all the way

Yes, Saiyaara is not groundbreaking, but it is different, at least in treatment. On surface, it follows the tropes of a rebel falling in love with a simple girl and how he transforms himself to 'save' her. Saiyaara's anti-Rockstar vibe is very green flag-coded. As a female friend, in her 30s, told me, "We have been so accustomed to dealing with problematic boys and men in relationships that red flags are all around us. So, it is refreshing that a movie shows us, 'No, there are men like this too'." The difference in Saiyaara is how it treats its hero - the rebel with a heart of gold. Unlike a Jordan or Rahul Jaykar, he is able to overcome his demons for the woman he loves. Instead of destroying her or himself, he strives to save their relationship. Green forest energy right there!

Return of the melodious music

The promotions of Saiyaara did not feature the lead pair. In fact, Aneet and Ahaan are yet to give a single interview to date. The entire buzz was around director Mohit Suri's return to the romance genre, as well as the music. The title track became an instant hit with listeners when it was launched in June. Subsequent songs also found fans quickly. The consensus was that Saiyaara is bringing back melody to Hindi cinema, which had been missing for a while. There are no remixes, no item numbers, and not even a dance featuring the two leads to promote the film.

Mohit Suri + YRF combine

Saiyaara has been compared with Aashiqui 2 in its treatment and visual aesthetics and for good reason. Both films are directed by Mohit Suri. What makes Saiyaara even more special is that it has been produced by Yash Raj Films, a studio synonymous with romance since the days of Silsilaa, Chandni, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. This collaboration allowed this film to have the intimacy and intensity of a Mohit Suri love story, while adding the scale and grandeur of a YRF film.

Old school promotions

There have been no cast visits to reality shows, the actors are not talking heads on every podcast in the country, and we aren't seeing them dance to their songs on a Kapil Sharma show, either. Saiyaara has not done anything that most Bollywood publicists and makers consider 'essential' to market a film these days. The only interviews for Saiyaara were given by the director Mohit Suri, lyricist Irshad Kamil, and the composers. The focus there was on the film, the story, the music, and why the new actors were cast. There was no reference to their struggles or attributions to Bollywood connect. The film flew under the radar, generating silent buzz among the audiences.

To sum it up, Saiyaara has been the breath of fresh air that the audience has been asking of Bollywood for quite some time. Its success is testament that audiences will reward you when you listen to them. Just as countless flops of late have taught us that they will punish even the biggest stars when you don't listen to them. Is Bollywood listening, though? That remains to be seen.