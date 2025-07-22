Saiyaara box office collection day 5: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Salman Khan's Sikandar, collects 130 crore

Saiyaara box office collection day 5: The Saiyaara fever has gripped the nation. Ever since the Mohit Suri directorial released in theatres on Friday, the film has garnered a thunderous buzz among the audience. Headlined by newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, Saiyaara has already broken records at the box office within the first few days. As per Sacnilk, the film has not shown any sign of slowing down even on a weekday. (Also read: The Saiyaara Effect: Can Bollywood learn from the unprecedented success of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda film?) Saiyaara box office collection day 5: The musical romance is directed by Mohit Suri.

Saiyaara box office update

The latest update on Sacnilk stated that Saiyaara has earned ₹23.94 crore on its first Tuesday. This is an astonishing feat, given it is a weekday, and the collections are even higher than on its first day of release. Saiyaara made a record-breaking opening haul of ₹21.5 crore. It went on to deliver a massive weekend, earning as high as ₹35.75 crore on Sunday. The total collection of Saiyaara at the end of Tuesday stands at ₹131.19 crore. Saiyaara had an overall 46.39% Hindi Occupancy on Tuesday.

Within five days of release, Saiyaara has surpassed Salman Khan's Sikandar's India lifetime collection. The Eid release collected a total of ₹110.1 crore. It has also crossed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar's Sky Force at ₹112.75 crore. Saiyaara now eyes the lifetime collection of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at ₹153.55 crore.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around the love that blossoms between a young musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy journalist Vaani (Aneet)until fate plays spoilsport. The film's songs, especially the title track sung by Faheem Abdullah, have received immense praise from fans. Saiyaara—the title track—even entered the Spotify Global Top 50 charts after the film's release.

Several Bollywood stars came out on their social media accounts to praise the film. From Alia Bhatt to Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to Ranveer Singh, Saiyaara was able to connect with the biggest names in the industry.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai pointed out, “When a new star-cast film creates a wave at the box office, it sends us a clear message to investors and producers not to make an overbudget film more than a good story needs—not to invest in main actors more than your production cost—no money spent on stars' whims—no extra spend on marketing stunts.”