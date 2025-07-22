Ahaan Panday recalls how Shraddha Kapoor made him ‘feel seen’ as an AD on Rock On 2, reacts to her praise for Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has struck a chord with the audience. Several Bollywood stars have also praised the film on their social media accounts. Actor Shraddha Kapoor also shared her emotional reaction to the film via her Instagram Stories. Ahaan has now reacted to Shraddha's praise and expressed his gratitude. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor says 'Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi': OG Aarohi says she'd watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film 5 times) Ahaan Panday opened up about working under Shraddha Kapoor in Rock On 2.

Ahaan recalls memories of working under Shradhha

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Ahaan reposted Shradhha's mention. He went on to add a note in the caption, which read, “Working under you on Rock On 2, being assigned to fix your piano, the serendipity of assisting on a rock music film, to getting to be a part of one… I remember you taking out the time to speak to me for a few seconds, and your words weighing heavy on me.”

He continued, “You made me feel seen at a time when very few did, in such a small short conversation and that's why you're magic, maybe a little glimmer of that magic spilled onto me and that's why the universe allowed me to have this moment.”

Ahaan via Instagram Stories.

Ahaan worked as an assistant director on Rock On 2, which starred Shraddha along with Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Shahana Goswami. The film, directed by Shujaat Saudagar, was released in 2016.

Shraddha had previously shared a video of her clapping and hooting in a theatre while watching Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on screen in Saiyaara. “Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe (I’ve fallen in love with Saiyaara),” she wrote. Shraddha referred to her 2013 release Aashiqui 2, which was also directed by Mohit Suri. Many fans have compared Saiyaara with Aashiqui 2 because of the similar themes of young love and heartbreak.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around a love story that develops between an aspiring musician Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), and a shy journalist Vaani Batra (Aneet). The film released in theatres on Juky 18 and has been doing great business at the box office. It has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark in India within four days of release.