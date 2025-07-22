Shraddha Kapoor says 'Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi': OG Aarohi says she'd watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film 5 times

Mohit Suri has once again recreated the magic of romance on screen with his film Saiyaara, giving Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda their dream debut. From Alia Bhatt to Karan Johar, everyone has been singing praises about the movie on social media. Now, Shraddha Kapoor has also declared her love for Saiyaara, calling it “pure cinema” and one of the most emotional experiences she’s had in a long time. Shraddha Kapoor reveals falling in love with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara.

Shraddha Kapoor shares her love for Saiyaara

On Tuesday, Shraddha took to Instagram and shared a video of herself clapping and hooting during Ahaan and Aneet’s scene in Saiyaara, and wrote, “Saiyaara’s Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe (I’ve fallen in love with Saiyaara).” Her caption was a nod to how Saiyaara has been compared with her 2013 blockbuster, Aashiqui 2, also directed by Mohit Suri.

Shraddha Kapoor cheers for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

She further shared a still from the movie, which shows Ahaan sitting on his knees on the stage looking at Aneet’s photo, and wrote, “pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic. Uff…bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai…Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhungi (Uff... felt so emotional after such a long time... I’ll watch it five times just for this moment)."

Shraddha Kapoor calls Saiyaara 'pure cinema'.

Aashiqui 2 was Shraddha's breakthrough in the film industry. The film, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role, left fans heartbroken with its ending. However, Shraddha and Aditya’s chemistry in the film made them one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs. The film's music was praised and has remained popular even a decade on. Saiyaara has evoked comparisons with Aashiqui 2 due to the romantic theme, music, and Mohit's direction.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also shared a heartwarming note on social media appreciating Ahaan and Aneet’s performances in Saiyaara. She further heaped praise on Mohit Suri, the film’s music, and wrote, “Saiyaara is full of heart, full of soul, full of something that just stays with you... in the best way. To the entire team, to @yrf – congratulations on this beautiful creation. This isn't just a film. It’s a moment. And I’m so glad I got to feel it.”

About Saiyaara

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the musical romantic drama follows the story of struggling musician Krrish Kapoor (Ahaan), who finds his muse in aspiring journalist Vaani Batra (Aneet). The two fall in love, but fate plays spoilsport as they struggle to find their way back to each other. The film opened to a bumper response, shattering records by earning ₹21 crore on its first day. Since then, box office numbers have soared, with ₹26 crore on Saturday and ₹35.75 crore on Sunday. In just four days, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office.