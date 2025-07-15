Will Mohit Suri reunite Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor for Aashiqui 3? Here's what the director said

Director Mohit Suri, who helmed the iconic Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, has finally broken his silence on whether he would return to direct Aashiqui 3. His answer is as candid as it is surprising. Mohit Suri emphasised the need for a strong script to surpass Aashiqui 2's legacy, which remains a significant burden on him.

Mohit Suri on reuniting Aditya and Shraddha

In an interview with Filmygyan, the filmmaker was asked if he would reunite Aditya and Shraddha, the beloved lead pair from Aashiqui 2, for the next instalment in the franchise. Suri responded with refreshing honesty.

“I think you would have to ask the producers. They don’t want to employ me,” Mohit said with a cheeky laugh. “I would love to make a film with this lead, but I have to find a good script. Aashiqui ka burden mere sir pe gir raha hai. (The burden of making a film like Aashiqui 2 is quite heavy on my shoulders.) I need to find a script that is better than it. It is difficult,” Mohit said.

Mohit’s remarks hint at both creative and logistical hurdles standing in the way of his return to the franchise that helped redefine Bollywood romance in the 2010s. Aashiqui 2, released in 2013, was a massive commercial and musical success, turning its leads Aditya and Shraddha overnight stars and giving one of its most memorable soundtracks. Aditya and Shraddha's onscreen chemistry had fans gushing and speculating about their offscreen romance.

About Saiyaara

Mohit is currently busy promoting his latest Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films. It introduces fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in a soulful love story, with music from Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. Ahaan plays Krish, an aspiring singer, while Aneet portrays a passionate songwriter. Their romance promises music, heartbreak, and intense emotions. The film’s trailer has already won praise from industry stars, including Aashiqui 2 duo Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Saiyaara will hit the theatres on 18 July.