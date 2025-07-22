Saiyaara lyricist Raj Shekhar on fun collaboration with Mohit Suri, his wish to write for Shah Rukh Khan in King

Over the past decade, lyricist Raj Shekhar has quietly yet powerfully made his mark in the music industry — crafting lyrics that don’t just complement a character but speak to the soul of the audience. His journey, marked by emotion, insight, and poetic precision, has seen him evolve from an accidental lyricist to a trusted voice in collaborations with some of cinema’s most celebrated names. Lyricist Raj Shekhar talks about completing 100 songs in the indursty.

From stirring emotions with Mat Ja Re in Tanu Weds Manu Returns to winning hearts all over again with Pehla Bhi Main from Animal, Raj has consistently delivered words that linger. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, he reflects on completing 100 songs in the industry and opens up about his latest collaboration with Mohit Suri for Saiyaara.

Raj Shekhar on completing 100 songs

Speaking about his journey, he reflects on the emotional highs and lows of the past ten years, calling it nothing short of magical.

“There have been so many ups and downs in this past decade. I think it has been a very fascinating and interesting journey. I’m so thankful and grateful to directors, composers, music directors, and all those who gave my songs and words a place in their hearts. I’m thankful to the characters I represented through my words, too. It’s truly been an interesting journey.”

Raj Shekhar on working with Mohit Suri

Raj Shekhar has often been associated with deeply felt lyrics, and some of that connection, he believes, comes from the kind of collaborations he chooses. Talking about working on Saiyaara's song Tum Ho Toh, he shared how enriching it was to team up with filmmaker Mohit Suri and composer Vishal Mishra.

“It was a very good experience. Mohit Suri is a revelation himself when it comes to film music. He has a great history and connection with the audience. All his film songs have been popular, so I felt it would be something amazing to collaborate with him. He gets involved but doesn’t interfere. He collaborates for a while, shows you his world, and then says — Now go and build yours. It was truly fun. My collaboration with Vishal keeps happening frequently, and here, it was Mohit, Vishal, and I together — so it was a lot of fun. Vishal has his own unique way of looking at music. It wasn’t like he told us, ‘Do this only.’ It was collaborative in the truest sense.”

The lyricist talked about the 'magic sauce' behind his successful collaborations with Vishal Mishra and said, “I feel the audience likes our pairing. On my Instagram, people say it’s a magical duo. We’ve never tried to figure out what works. There are two key things — there’s a lot of trust between us, and we’re able to communicate very openly. For us, it’s never about finishing a song and moving on. There’s a whole process and discussion. It’s a very meditative phase — and I think that’s what works for the audience too.”

For Shekhar, writing lyrics is not just an act of creativity but one of responsibility. He said, “When I write, there’s always a thought in my mind — who am I writing for? I write for two worlds — the characters and the audience. Magic lies in the simplest of things. It’s always in the small moments. I try to capture those. I don’t know any other way. I’ve learned that writing simple lyrics is actually the hardest thing. There’s a lot of effort behind the ease you hear. Often, you have to let go of many things.”

He beautifully explained the difference between writing that is simple and simplistic and said, "There’s a huge difference between ‘simple’ and ‘simplistic,’ just like there is between ‘childlike’ and ‘childish.’ Childhood is a beautiful thing, but being childish isn’t. So when I write, I make sure it stays simple without becoming simplistic.”

Although Shekhar is open to working with any actor or artist with equal sincerity, he does have a dream collaboration in mind.

Raj Shekhar says he wants to work with Shah Rukh Khan

“If I ever get a chance to write for Shah Rukh Khan, I would be thrilled. To have my words appear on his face — that would be amazing. Back in school, when you’d run off to catch a film, it was his face that lit up the screen for us. So I would definitely want to write for him,” he said. He further expressed his desire to contribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King. “I don’t know where the film is being shot right now or who has been signed, but if I get the chance, I would definitely love to be a part of it.”

Apart from King Khan, he hopes to work with some of the most iconic names in the industry. “I’d love to write songs for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and AR Rahman. I always wanted to work with Irrfan Khan, and I’m glad I got to do that in Qarib Qarib Single.”