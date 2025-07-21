Saiyaara director Mohit Suri wishes luck to Kartik Aaryan for his upcoming film with Anurag Basu, comments on Aashiqui 3

Mohit Suri is basking in the record-breaking success of his film Saiyaara. The Friday release has been on a massive run at the box office after opening to positive reviews from fans and critics. Mohit was previously attached to direct a musical romance with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, but he stepped down from the project, which was rumoured to be Aashiqui 3. After that, Anurag Basu stepped in to direct the film. Now, Mohit has wished well for the film, which is set to release later this year during Diwali. Mohit Suri has wished all the best to Kartik Aaryan for his upcoming film, also starring Sreeleela.

What Mohit said

Speaking to News18, Mohit said that there is no rift between him and Anurag Basu on this. He added, “I call him dada. He’s someone I had assisted. I had worked under him. It’s not like he has stepped into something that was mine. I really look up to him. But I don’t know what’s happening there. I was too consumed with Saiyaara. I wish them all the luck and praise. But to be honest, I don’t know if Aashiqui 3 is being made or not.”

On the Aashiqui franchise

Opening up about the prospects of Aashiqui 3, Mohit added, “For me, Aashiqui 2 wasn’t just about the producers. It was also about what Mithoon, Ankit (Tiwari), Jeet (Gannguli) dada, Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Shraddha (Kapoor) added to it. But most of all, it was about a man called Mahesh Bhatt who was a part of it. He started the Aashiqui franchise. He directed the first Aashiqui film. In a company that was only making thrillers, he pushed for me and allowed me to make a love story. Right now, he isn’t in the milieu. And if he’s not there, it’s not Aashiqui for me.” Mohit directed Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film was a huge box office success.

Meanwhile, Anurag recently watched Saiyaara and congratulated Mohit via his X account. “Mohito @mohit11481!!tight jhappi (hug)! you're an absolute rockstar! Hands down, this is your best work yet. I legit cried like a heartbroken teenager during the climax. Thank you for giving us two incredible actors!Bravo, maestro,” he wrote.

Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. So far, the film has crossed ₹100 crore gross at the worldwide box office.