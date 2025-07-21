Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film beats Kesari 2 lifetime haul, crosses 100 crore

Saiyaara box office collection day 4: The entire nation seems to have been buzzing ever since Saiyaara released in theatres on Friday, July 18. From Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar to fans on social media, everyone is going gaga over Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles. The Mohit Suri film did a bumper business over the weekend and has now crossed the ₹100 crore mark on its first Monday. (Also read: Angry viewer urges rowdy fans not to spoil theatre experience of Saiyaara: ‘Sab apne aap ko hero samajh rahe hain’) Saiyaara box office collection day 4: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday play a young couple in love.

Saiyaara flies past 100 crore with ease

The latest update on Sacnilk states that the film earned ₹18.57 crore on its fourth day of release. Saiyaara showed no sign of slowing down on its first Monday and minted in double digits. The film has been flooded with positive word-of-mouth reviews on social media, and given that there are no other major releases this week, Saiyaara is expected to continue its momentum.

The film earned ₹21.5 crore on its first day of release. On Saturday, the numbers showed growth, as the film collected ₹26 crore. Sunday was the biggest draw for the film so far, with a ₹35.75 crore collection. The overall collection of the film after four days of release now stands at ₹101.82 crore, as of 10 PM.

Saiyaara has now surpassed the India net collection of Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday -starrer Kesari Chapter 2 (which stood at ₹ 92.53 crore). The film now sets its aim at Salman Khan's Sikandar, whose lifetime collection is at ₹ 110.1 crore.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around the intense love story that blossoms between an aspiring musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan) and a shy writer Vaani Batra (Aneet), which takes a shocking turn as the story progresses. The film received praise for the fresh casting, gorgeous music, and the performance of its two leads. It marks the acting debut of Ahaan Panday. Aneet was previously seen in Big Girls Don't Cry and Slaam Venky.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film's incredible performance and said that it is ‘rewriting the record books’. He also pointed out, “For many, star power became the be-all and end-all – and the neglect in writing and music was clearly visible. A young love story, driven by great music and heartfelt emotions, will always find its audience. I’m thrilled that #Saiyaara has struck gold... What’s even more heartening is that #YRF has backed this gem... #YRF, a banner synonymous with love stories, now has another massive blockbuster in its catalogue – a love story, once again... But this time, it stars two rank newcomers and is helmed by the supremely talented Mohit Suri.”