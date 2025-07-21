Angry viewer urges rowdy fans not to spoil theatre experience of Saiyaara: ‘Sab apne aap ko hero samajh rahe hain’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Siyaara has become a rage at the box office, breaking records. Several videos of crowds going wild in theatres are also coming up on the internet. A female viewer who went to see the film in Meerut has now shared her experience after watching Saiyaara, as she detailed that men shouted and whistled throughout the film's runtime and it made for an uncomfortable time inside the theatre. (Also read: Diljale aashiqs assemble! Young fans crowd Meerut theatre for Saiyaara show; internet says ‘ye kya hua’) Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara released in theatres on Friday.

Female viewer is fed up of unruly audience

The user took to share her experience in a video where she said in Hindi, “Today I went to watch Saiyaara. Firstly, it's my bad luck that I reached late for the show, but then when I heard the kind of commentary that was being made about the film by the men of Meerut… It's of a different league. A love story is shown, there is an emotional scene, and they are making it funny. Please let me watch it in peace. I came alone. They did not let me watch it properly.”

She went on to add, “The movie is very good, but what can I say? Half of the time, I saw men kicking my chair, some shouting, others unnecessarily put the flashlight on… they are standing and shouting. Sab apne aap ko samajh rahe the hero (Everyone was thinking they were the hero). During the kissing scene, they made noises. Then there is another crowd who are discussing their own life story while the movie is going on, saying ‘When will you get your girlfriend?’, and clicking pictures. Why are you doing this? Watch this film on OTT, there's no point in watching it in a theatre.”

Several other users commented on the post to admit that even they faced a similar scenario in theatres in different cities. Many complained that the audience have become extremely unruly.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of a hot-headed singer named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan), who falls in love with Vaani Batra (Aneet), a lyricist who writes poetry. The film has been doing great business at the box office and has already crossed ₹80 crore in Indian theatres.