Diljale aashiqs assemble! Young fans crowd Meerut theatre for Saiyaara show; internet says ‘ye kya hua’

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut vehicle Saiyaara had a massive opening on Day 1, Friday and things are looking even brighter for the weekend. Videos of crowds going wild in theatres are also coming up on the internet. Saiyaara shows are going housefull in many smaller cities like Meerut.

Fans go wild for Saiyaara

One such video from PVS Mall in Meerut is particularly noteworthy. It shows young men rushing to the big screen as Ahaan sang the Saiyaara title song in the movie. Everyone pulled out their phones and recorded the big screen, singing along.

The video garnered funny responses from the internet as well, especially how Meerut showered love on the young actors. “Ufffff both are done well in my city, whether love or hate.” This shows just how many loverboys Meerut has," wrote a person. Another said, “Sb ki mohabbat jaag gyi (Everyone seems to be in love),” wrote another. “What is even happening here,” asked another. Another invoked Amrish Puri from Diljale and commented, “Laleee yha toh sbhi dil jale hai (Everyone is a lover here).”

Saiyaara on Day 1

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made ₹21 crore on Friday, setting multiple records. "No franchise power. No A-listers or popular stars. No festival or holiday release. No city tours, media interviews, or reel collaborations. Yet, Saiyaara – starring newcomers – creates history. Yes, Saiyaara is the biggest opener ever for a film headlined by newcomers.

The Saiyaara wave has swept across the nation. Occupancy levels were phenomenal across the board — from urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens — the trends were extraordinary.

The advance bookings at national chains were terrific, surpassing biggies like Housefull 5, Raid 2, Sikandar, and Sitaare Zameen Par, clearly indicating a bumper opening. Not even YRF could've imagined such record-smashing numbers on Day 1.

The phenomenal opening of Saiyaara is a wake-up call for an industry obsessed with star power over substance. All eyes now on the historic opening weekend. Saiyaara [Week 1] Friday: ₹21.25 crore," he wrote.

About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film tells the story of Krish (Ahaan), an aspiring singer, and Vaani (Aneet), a lyricist who writes for Ahaan's character.

"Though poles apart in their lives, beliefs, and backgrounds, Vaani and Krish are perfect for each other. Will they understand that truth despite their age and their problems? They say flawed, imperfect people make for a perfect love story... and Saiyaara is about celebrating that one love story that is so deep, so pure, and so caring that it is absolutely unconditional," the film's synopsis reads.

Meanwhile, the film's box office performance is expected to grow over the weekend.