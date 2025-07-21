Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's families get emotional after watching Saiyaara; Alanna says: ‘I haven't cried that much in…’

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday's debut film, Saiyaara, has been receiving love and praise from the audience. Now, taking to Instagram, Ahaan's sister Alanna Panday has shared a video of Ahaan and Aneet Padda's families' reaction after watching the film for the first time. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's families couldn't hold back their tears after watching Saiyaara.

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's families get emotional after watching Saiyaara

The video began with Alanna stepping inside a room and saying, "I haven't cried that much in a while." Shen then cried and hugged her mother, Deanne Panday, who also got emotional. As Alanna wiped her tears, her husband Ivor McCray came to her and hugged her.

Alanna then enquired about the lead actors of Saiyaara. "Where are both of them?" she asked her mother. Next, Aneet and Ahaan entered the room smiling. They were greeted with cheers, hoots and claps. Deanne hugged Ahaan while Aneet received kisses and hugs from her father.

Ahaan also got a hug from Aneet's father as well as Alanna. The video ended with Deanne calling Aneet for a hug. The words on the video read, "Family's reaction to watching Saiyaara for the first time." Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "Our #Saiyaara @ahaanpandayy (sparkles and star emoji)."

Fans react to post

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The way Alana praises Ananya and Ahaan, such a sweet sister." "I always see how they are very supportive of each other, their families praise them, appreciate them, and celebrate their little achievements. They are not toxic and ignorant towards their kids," read a comment. "Beautiful siblings duo," a person commented.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, released in theatres on Friday. It has already earned over ₹80 crore domestically at the box office. The film tells the story of Krish (Ahaan), an aspiring singer, and Vaani (Aneet), a lyricist who writes for his character.

Despite having no big stars, no franchise backing, and no festival release date, the film has been performing very well in India. The film has been produced by Yash Raj Films' CEO, Akshaye Widhani.