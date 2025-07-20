Saiyaara box office collection day 3 (updated live): Bumper Sunday for Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda; to cross 100 crore?

Saiyaara box office collection day 3 (updated live): Fans of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday are making sure they have a massive first film. As per latest data, day 3 (Sunday) is going to see a big jump for the movie. Saiyaara box office collection day 3: Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in still from the film.

Saiyaara box office collection at 9pm

Figures on Sacnilk.com by 9on Sunday showed that the film has collected ₹34 crore on Day 3. At this rate, the film is expected to cross ₹100 crore mark by the end of the day. It would mean that Saiyaara will have the second-biggest Day 3 this year for a Bollywood movie, after Chaava. The Vicky Kaushal-movie earned ₹117 crore by Day 3.

Saiyaara had an overall 68.46% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Multiple shows are going housefull for the movie across major cities and even smaller towns.

Day Collection Day 1 ₹ 21 crore Day 2 ₹ 27 crore Day 3 ₹ 34 crore (by 9pm) Prev Next

About Saiyaara

Released Friday, Mohit Suri''s Saiyaara is an intense love story of a young couple, played by Ahaan Panday, who makes his acting debut and Aneet Padda, known for featuring in web series Big Girls Don't Cry and the Kajol-starrer film Salaam Venky.

The film is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The director praised the newcomers Ahaan and Aneet for their dedication towards the film and said they were apt choices for the lead roles.

Suri said the two actors watched his previous films to understand the nuances the filmmaker brings to his storytelling.

“It’s important to watch the films you're working on, the kind of person you're working with, because somewhere, something of yours bleeds into your film. So, what I like the most about these two was that they were film buffs before they became actors and not fashion icons and so-called influencers,” Suri added.