Karan Johar slams troll calling him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’ for praising Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara: 'Chup kar'

Director and producer Karan Johar has slammed a troll who called him "nepo kid ka daijaan (nepo kids' nanny)" for praising debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karan shared a poster of the film and penned a long note. Karan called Ahaan Panday and Aneet "beyond magical" in the film. He also said that Saiyaara is the "best film" of director Mohit Suri's career. Karan Johar has only good things to say about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara.

Karan Johar left emotional after watching Saiyaara

Karan said that after watching Saiyaara he had "tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy". "I don’t remember the last time I felt like this after watching a film …. Tears flowing and yet the feeling of immense joy… Joy for the fact that a love story has conquered the silver screen and made the nation fall in love …. Proudest that my Alma mater @yrf has bought love back!!! Back to the movies …. Back to our Industry…."

Karan praises Saiyaara's music

He also praised the music of Saiyaara, saying it's "a character in this film". "Adi I love you and feel so proud to say that I am a YRF student for life! @awidhani what a debut as producer!!! That ball is now officially out of the park! Congratulations! @mohitsuri makes the best film of his career and am blown away by his storytelling , his craft and his magnificent use of music… the music is not just a pillar but a character in this film…," he added.

Karan hails Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's performance in film

Karan showered praise on 'spectacular' Ahaan and 'amazing' Aneet Padda. "What a debut @ahaanpandayy!!!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker. Your eyes spoke volumes, and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!!! Welcome to the movies!!! @aneetpadda_, you gorgeous girl. How lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes, and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical!" continued Karan.

Karan slams troll

"My congratulations to the entire music and technical team of #saiyaara .. ( special mention to the brilliant editing team) and a special shout out to the casting queen @shanoosharmarahihai ! Love you Shanoo!!! (Red heart emojis)," concluded his note. Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "A gaya nepo kid ka daijaan (Nanny for nepo kids have come)." Karan responded, “Chup kar!!! Ghar baithe baithee negativity mat paal! Do bachon ka kaam dekh !! Aur khud kuch kaam kar (Shut up! Don't breed negativity sitting at home! Watch the work of the two kids! And do some work yourself)!!!!”

Karan gets support from fans

A person wrote, "Every time it’s not necessary to point out nepotism. If people are talented, they should be appreciated. You said it very well @karanjohar." A comment read, "Nothing succeeds like success. Had this film been a flop, Kjo wouldn’t have written all this!" "Please, Karan, make a good romantic movie with Ahaan and Aneet," commented another fan. "Excellent performance! Ahaan & Padda, you both nailed it," said an Instagram user. A fan wrote, "Only once in a while a movie like this comes out … totally heart-shattering, but so uplifting."

About Saiyaara

The romantic drama Saiyaara has been performing very well at the domestic box office. Despite having no big stars, no franchise backing, and no festival release date, the Mohit Suri directorial has managed to earn ₹83 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.com. The film tells the story of Krish (Ahaan), an aspiring singer, and Vaani (Aneet), a lyricist who writes for his character.