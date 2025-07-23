‘Certified fanboy’ Ahaan Panday's perfect mimicry of Ranbir Kapoor in viral video has internet stunned. Watch

Ahaan Panday is riding high on the success of his debut film Saiyaara, which has emerged as a hit. As Ahaan basks in the glory of his newfound stardom, a video of him mimicking Ranbir Kapoor has emerged on social media, adding to the discussion around how Ahaan is similar to Ranbir. Ahaan Panday has got into the spotlight following the success of Saiyaara.

Ahaan copies Ranbir

Before his debut, Ahaan was quite frequent with creating short clips on social media platforms, such as Dubsmash. In the videos, he used to recreate several Bollywood scenes and songs.

Now, a video montage featuring Ahaan's recreations of Ranbir Kapoor's iconic songs and dialogues has surfaced on social media.

Ahaan's throwback videos showcase his admiration for Ranbir. They feature recreations of iconic scenes and songs such as Channa Mereya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the Bachna Ae Haseeno title track, a dialogue from Rockstar, and dancing on Dilliwaali Girlfriend from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He also recreated a song from Barfi and a scene from Sanju.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, with caption, “Knew #AhaanPanday was destined for greatness when I found out he was a fan of #RanbirKapoor.”

Fans react

Social media users are buzzing in the comment section, with some hailing Ahaan as ‘Ranbir 2.0’, mentioning the similarities, while others praise his dedication to recreating iconic scenes and songs.

One wrote, “He’s got the Ranbir vibe. Raw, emotional, effortless."

“Ahaan Panday will be the next Ranbir Kapoor. Mark my words,” another shared, with one writing, “Ahaan panday is lowkey giving Ranbir Kapoor.”

“Ahaan Panday Certified Fanboy of Ranbir Kapoor,” one wrote in the comment section.

About Ahaan’s entry in Bollywood

Ahaan Panday made his acting debut in Mohit Suri's romantic film Saiyaara, where he played Krish Kapur, a short-tempered musician who falls in love with Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy aspiring journalist. The film received praise for the chemistry between the leads and its music. Saiyaara is produced by Akshaye Widhani, CEO of YRF.

The film opened on July 18, going on to set the record for the highest opening-day collection by a Hindi film with debutants as leads. The film collected ₹21 crore on its first day of release, one of the highest of the year. The total collection of the film now stands at ₹132 crore in just India alone.