Shraddha Kapoor enjoys movie date with boyfriend Rahul Mody as they watch Saiyaara in theatre. Watch

Mohit Suri’s latest directorial, Saiyaara, is capturing hearts across the country. From renowned filmmakers like Karan Johar to actors such as Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, the film has received widespread acclaim. Among its many admirers is Shraddha Kapoor, who was recently spotted watching the film in a theatre alongside her boyfriend, Rahul Mody. Shraddha Kapoor watches Saiyaara in theatre with Rahul Mody.

Shraddha Kapoor watches Saiyaara with Rahul Mody

A video has surfaced online showing Shraddha dressed casually, wearing spectacles, and seated next to Rahul inside a PVR cinema. The couple were seen leaving their seats and exiting the theatre, with Shraddha visibly cheerful as they stepped out.

Earlier, while praising Saiyaara, Shraddha shared a video of herself cheering, clapping, and hooting for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda inside a theatre. She captioned it: “Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe.”

She also added: “Pure cinema, pure drama, pure magic. Uff… bohot time baad itna emotion feel kiya hai… Iss moment ke liye 5 baar dekhungi” (Uff… felt so emotional after such a long time... I’ll watch it five times just for this moment).

Saiyaara has broken several box office records and continues to draw audiences to theatres. Helmed by Mohit Suri and starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has surpassed Salman Khan’s Sikandar ( ₹110.1 crore) 's lifetime collection, earning ₹132.25 crore at the domestic box office in just 5 days.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's relationship

Shraddha and Rahul first sparked dating rumours after being spotted together following a dinner date in Mumbai in early 2024. While the two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently seen together, and Shraddha occasionally posts playful pictures of them on Instagram. While in August last year, there were rumours of a split, Shraddha quashed them by posting a picture of a vada pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024.

Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The film grossed ₹857 crore globally. She will next appear in Nikhil Dwivedi’s Naagin. On Makar Sankranti, Nikhil shared a photo of the script on his Instagram story, hinting that the project is ready to move into production, although further details are awaited.