Aamir Khan congratulates Saiyaara team for box office success: ‘Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine with such grace’

Filmmaker Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is sweeping the box office, winning hearts and shattering records, with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda emerging as breakout stars. Now, actor Aamir Khan has also given a thumbs up to the film Aamir Khan praised newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for their performance in the film.

Aamir Khan congratulates Saiyaara team

On Tuesday, a congratulatory note for the team was posted on the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions, which lauded the makers of the romantic drama. The note, posted on Instagram Stories, also praised newcomers Ahaan and Aneet for their performance in the film.

“Congratulations to the entire team of Saiyaara on its remarkable theatrical success! Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda shine in their debut with such grace and depth,” read the note.

The note further read, “Mohit Suri brings his signature intensity and passion to the film, and full credit to YRF for championing this melodious and heartfelt story.” The note was signed off by “Team AKP”.

The note was posted on Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Saiyaara’s craze takes over

Aamir's note for Saiyaara comes at a time when the film is garnering widespread praise from various quarters. The movie has received positive reviews from critics and is winning over industry professionals and audiences alike, with appreciation pouring in on social media. The musical romance, which was released in theatres on July 18, marked the acting debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara tells the story of a romance that blossoms between Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a short-tempered musician, and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy and ambitious journalist. The film has been lauded for the effortless chemistry between its lead actors, as well as its captivating music, with the soundtrack quickly becoming a fan favourite. The film is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.

Aamir’s recent project

Meanwhile, Aamir, himself, saw success at the box office with his latest release, Sitaare Zamee Par. As per Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par, headlined by Aamir, has so far earned over ₹ ₹163 crore nett in India.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film released in theatres on June 20 and is a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par. It is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. It also stars Genelia D'Souza.