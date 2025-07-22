Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
Alia Bhatt, Nita Ambani’s hairstylist shares his easy hack to style curtain bangs at home

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 03:57 pm IST

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur shares an easy curtain bangs styling hack using just a blow-dry brush for perfect bounce and a face-framing finish.

Celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, who's worked with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nita Ambani, Katrina Kaif and more, often shares hair care and styling tips with his Instagram community. In his July 21 post, he revealed his simple hack for styling curtain bangs with the perfect bounce using nothing more than a blow-dry brush.

Celebrity stylist Amit Thakur shares easy blow-dry brush hack for curtain bangs. (Instagram)
Amit's simple hack for styling curtain bangs at home

In his post, Amit says, "I'm going to show you a super easy way to style your curtain bangs at home." Sharing the process, he explains, “With curtain bangs, you can more or less use any kind of brush to style them. The idea is to give the bangs a little bit of lift and also smoothen them out so they fall nicely, framing the face.”

Since many people already own a blow-dry brush, Amit decided to demonstrate using that tool. He adds, "Since a lot of you guys have a blow-dry brush, I'm going to demonstrate how to style curtain bangs with this."

Step-by-step styling guide

Breaking down the steps, he shares, "I'll start with a constructor or a mousse to help hold the style. Then, I'll work at the roots using my hot brush to create some volume. After that, I'm going to work through the rest of the bangs to add body and smoothness."

To finish the look, Amit recommends setting the styled bangs with a velcro roller, saying, "Finally, I'm going to set the hair in a velcro roller, open it out, let it frame the face, and give it a light spray to hold everything in place."

