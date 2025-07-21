Want to look like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, other stylish cricketers? Their hairstylist shares the only guide you need

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, and other Indian cricketers are style icons for many. In fact, Virat is known for kickstarting trends with his style, outfit choices, and especially his haircuts. Here's the guide you need to get a haircut like Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and other cricketers.

In an Instagram post shared on July 20, Jordan Tabakman, a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with several players from the Indian cricket team, shared the only guide you need to show your barber to get a similar haircut as your favourite cricketer. Let's find out:

Hairstyle inspired by Indian cricketers

How many times has it happened that you have visited a salon and asked your barber to give you the same haircut as Virat Kohli by showing him a picture of the cricketer, only to get something that doesn't look quite similar to his hairstyle? If it is too many times, then maybe you should consult the guide Jordan shared on Instagram for your next appointment.

Sharing the guide, the hairstylist wrote, “For many years, I’ve been asked what clipper lengths and techniques are used on the styles of some of the Indian cricketers I’ve cut. Being style icons in India, I’ve added a guide for you to show your barber.”

1. Virat Kohli

According to Jordan, to get a side part mullet hairstyle just like Virat Kohli, here are a few things to remember:

Over direct point cutting

A cutthroat line

Clipper at number 2 setting to shorten the length of the hair, a number 1 setting (openm/closed) and 0.5/0 setting to add a little fade, and 00 setting for a bald look near the ear.

2. Hardik Pandya

For the cricketer's crop fringe haircut, the hairstylist suggested point cutting dry hair forward from the crown. Then, using a number 1 (open/closed lever) clipper setting for cropping the hair on the side, and a 0 setting to add a little fade.

The hairstylist also shared the guide to achieving Surya Kumar's crop fringe haircut, Devdutt Padikkal's crop haircut, Ishan Kishan's mullet burst taper haircut, and lastly, KL Rahul's square layers.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.