KL Rahul at 'his prime, his average should be close to 50': 'What annoyed people was, with that kind...'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri laid down the marker for KL Rahul, saying that with the right-hander's talent, his average should be close to 50. After the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format, Rahul is one of the most experienced batters in the lineup, and so far, he has lived up to the responsibility, scoring two hundreds in three matches. In the first innings of the Lord's Test, the 33-year-old put on a masterclass, scoring his second century at the home of cricket. KL Rahul has already smashed two centuries in the ongoing tour of England. (PTI)

There is no denying Rahul's talent, but it would be fair to say that he has underachieved in the longest format. He currently has 3632 runs, averaging 35.3, with 10 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.

In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, Rahul has scored 375 runs, including two tons and one half-century.

“I think there was not one person in the world who denied his potential and said that he [Rahul] was not talented. What annoyed people was, with that kind of talent, he was not delivering. And in this series, you're seeing the best of Rahul," Shastri said on ICC Review.

Shastri then lauded the batter for making a technical change to his game and how it has rewarded him on the tour of England.

“What I am seeing is a slight adjustment he's made with his front foot, in his stance and while defending. It just opened up a bit, which allows his back to come through cleanly. Even when he's hitting it towards mid-wicket, it's the full face of the blade," he said.

“He is sound technically, he has been as good as anyone. Especially, it's not moved a lot in the series, but when it's moved, he has had the game to look after that movement," he added.

‘Rahul hitting his prime’

With his smashing form in the UK, Rahul now has the joint second-highest tons for India in Tests in England (four) after Rahul Dravid (six).

Shastri believes KL Rahul is now hitting his peak in the longest format, and should aim to achieve an average of close to 50, considering the upcoming season.

“He's at his prime. He has got to make these next three, four years count,” Shastri said.

“And I see him getting a lot of hundreds because he's playing a lot of cricket in India as well. So whatever that average is, he should be close to 50," he added.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is currently being led by England and both teams will square off in the fourth Test, beginning July 23 in Manchester.