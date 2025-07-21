Malaika Arora's Italian summer getaway gets a pink makeover as she rocks a chic printed bikini: See pics

Malaika Arora travelled to Sicily in Italy recently to spend a laidback summer vacation enjoying the Sicilian summer. On July 20, she posted pictures from her holiday on Instagram with the caption, “Pink [bikini and two heart emojis].” Let's decode her look in the photos: Malaika Arora enjoys a summer holiday in Italy.

Malaika Arora's Italian summer holiday

Per Malaika Arora's post, she spent a sunny day by the pool in a restaurant, Nuova Spiaggia Paradiso, in Letojanni, Sicily, Italy. For the outing, she wore a pink printed bikini set. It features a string, triangle bikini top featuring stripe patterns in different shades of pink and white, a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, string closures tied on the back, and a gathered silhouette on the hem.

She completed the look with matching bikini bottoms, a sarong wrap tied around her waist to show off her toned legs, and a matching striped shirt, which featured an open front, button closures, and a collared neckline. A straw hat, flip flops, and a gold Serpenti watch from Bvlgari completed the look.

Lastly, Malaika tied her tresses in a messy top knot to add a relaxed vibe to her chic poolside ensemble. Meanwhile, for the glam, she opted for a dewy makeup look, featuring flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, glossy pink tint on the lips, and darkened brows.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved Malaika's look from her Italian summer vacation. Her friend, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, dropped fire emojis, while Sarvesh Shashi, her yoga instructor, posted a heart emoji. Malaika's friend, who is currently holidaying with her in Italy, commented, “Island girls for life.” A fan commented, “She is getting beautiful day by day.” Another wrote, “You look so beautiful.”

Malaika Arora's secret to glowing skin

Loved Malaika's glowing look during the getaway? Recently, she shared her step-by-step glow-boosting skincare routine, which included face oil, neck massage, under-eye patches, and more. Learn more about it here.