Malaika Arora shares her simple pre-makeup skincare routine for glowing skin at 51: From face oils to gua sha and more

Malaika Arora is one of those celebrities who seem to be ageing in reverse. At 51, the actress continues to leave fans swooning with her incredible fitness and bold, flawless looks. In her July 20 Instagram post, Malaika revealed the secret behind her radiant, glowing skin as she shared her simple pre-makeup skincare routine. (Also read: Malaika Arora reveals fitness secrets for toned body at 51: 'I start my day with ghee and don't eat after sunset' ) Malaika Arora showcases her pre-makeup skincare routine, focusing on hydration and freshening techniques.(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

"Let's get the skin ready," Malaika wrote in her caption as she shared a video titled ‘quick prep before makeup’. Let's take a look at her step-by-step glow-boosting skincare routine:

1. Face oil and roller

"I prefer using oil because it hydrates your skin and the roller glides beautifully across your face," Malaika shared as she gently massaged her face using a roller.

2. Gua Sha massage

Next, she used a Gua Sha tool to sculpt and lift her face, helping improve circulation and reduce puffiness.

3. Under-eye patches

Malaika then applied under-eye patches to soothe the delicate under-eye area and reduce any signs of tiredness.

4. Neck massage

She didn't skip her neck, using gentle strokes to massage and relax the muscles, ensuring an even glow from face to décolletage.

5. Lip balm

"For a little plump or as a base for lip shade, you can always use lip balm," Malaika said as she applied a nourishing layer to prep her lips.

In a June 2024 interview with Femina India, Malaika Arora shared her secret to glowing skin. "As soon as you wake up, your skin is at its best because you've slept the night, you've used some of the best products… So, when you wake up in the morning, your skin is at its most supple. So, don't wash it," she advised.

Instead, Malaika suggested, "You should let it be, or probably spray a coolant like rose water on your skin, which will keep it nice and fresh." Sharing another morning ritual, she added, "I drink one litre of warm water with lemon as soon as I wake up."