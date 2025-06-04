Malaika Arora reveals fitness secrets for toned body at 51: 'I start my day with ghee and don't eat after sunset'

Malaika Arora practices intermittent fasting to maintain her physical and mental health. In the June 2 episode of 32 Degrees, the reality TV judge and former VJ shared that her approach to fitness is all about finding balance and eating in moderation, rather than following strict diets. She also shared details of how she incorporates fasting into her routine to stay healthy. Also read | Man who lost 95 kg reveals veg and non veg intermittent fasting diet plan to easily ‘shed 1-2 kilos per week’ Malaika Arora has spoken about her diet and fitness in a new interview. (Instagram/ Malaika Arora)

'Water therapy is something so important'

Asked to share 'any specific wellness rituals that she lives by', Malaika Arora, who turned 51 in October 2024, said: “So there are a few you know small things. I think one of the things is sleep, it is so underrated. That's something that I swear by. I think it's very, very important. Water therapy is another thing which is something so important. I do have that in Scarlett House (her Mumbai restaurant). We have an entire hydration bar, which is something I do personally every single day. That is something which is very important. Meditation, yoga, eating right... yoga is nothing, it is just breathing.”

‘I do intermittent fasting’

Sharing details of her diet, she added, “I do intermittent fasting. I actually begin my day with something which is so basic, which is so Indian... it is ghee, which is part of Ayurveda. I start my day with ghee... it (intermittent fasting) is not about dieting. There's a big difference between dieting and fasting. I eat, but I eat in that limited time of the day. Another thing which I swear by is I don't eat after sunset. So my last meal is 7 pm. Then I stop. I don't eat. I try not to eat anything after that until next day. So I wake up I wake up early, but I don't eat anything. I probably just break it (her fast) with with ghee. So,12 (noon) is when I actually have my first meal. My proper heavy meal, when I actually I eat; and then I eat everything. Whether it's rice, roti, sabzi, I eat everything.”

What is intermittent fasting?

When following this eating pattern, instead of counting calories or measuring portions, people just have to pay attention to the clock. Eat what you want, but only during certain windows of time — often just eight hours a day. Click here for more details about intermittent fasting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.