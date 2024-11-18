Malaika Arora’s booster shot to fizzy kombucha: 5 simple apple cider vinegar recipes to boost your health this winter

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a well-known natural remedy and for good reason — its benefits can be especially helpful during the cold winter months. From managing bloating and boosting immunity to supporting gut health and glowing skin, ACV has earned its place in winter wellness routines. Celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill and Malaika Arora praise ACV for its health benefits, making it a great time to explore how you can incorporate this powerful elixir into your diet. Here are 5 tasty recipes that will help you make ACV a part of your daily regimen with ease. Booster shot to blueberry kombucha

Malaika Arora’s immunity booster shot

We all know how common colds and the flu can be during the winter, right? If you find yourself on the other end of these nasty ailments, apple cider vinegar might just be your new best friend. The vinegar's acidic nature helps fight off bacteria, while working to reduce inflammation in the body, making it the ideal addition to your winter routine. This is Malaika Arora's immunity-boosting shot — she swears by it, and it’s a game-changer!

Ingredients: 1tsp apple cider vinegar, ½ tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp freshly grated ginger, 1-2 amlas (½ cup alma juice or 1-2 tsp of amla powder) pinch of black pepper

Recipe: Blend all the ingredients together then add a pinch of black pepper and stir. Drink this immunity-boosting shot first thing in the morning for a healthy start to your day.

Gut-friendly salad with ACV dressing

Apple cider vinegar’s bold, tangy flavour can be an acquired taste, but this zesty dressing is the perfect way to embrace it while boosting your gut health. It adds a punch of flavour to any salad, making it not only a tasty addition to your meals but also a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals to nourish your body this winter.

Dressing ingredients: 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, ¼ cup raw apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, 2 teaspoons honey, ¼ teaspoon freshly grated garlic, ¼ teaspoon freshly grated ginger, ¼ teaspoon whole-grain Dijon mustard, ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder (optional, but recommended), ¼ teaspoon sea salt, ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

Recipe: Add the olive oil, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, honey, garlic, ginger, mustard, turmeric, sea salt, and black pepper to a mason jar. Seal the jar and shake vigorously for 30 seconds until the dressing is well emulsified. Toss the dressing with a big handful of mixed greens, arugula, and top with avocado and chopped raw nuts or seeds. Enjoy your gut-friendly, nutrient-packed salad!

Crunchy pickled vegetables

The dry winter air can take a toll on your skin, but ACV’s rich blend of essential minerals like zinc, selenium, and vitamins A, C, and E can help nourish and protect your skin. Pickled vegetables are a tasty and healthy way to enjoy ACV’s benefits while providing your body with probiotics that support both gut and skin health.

Ingredients: 4 cups water, 1.5 cups apple cider vinegar, 1-2 tbsp sugar (to taste), 2 tsp salt (to taste), sliced vegetables like radish, cucumber, and carrots, optional: green chillies, garlic cloves, or dried herbs.

Recipe: Start by washing and slicing your vegetables into thin slices. Place them in a strainer and sprinkle with salt, allowing them to drain for 30 minutes. Afterwards, rinse the vegetables and let them dry on a kitchen towel. In a pot, boil the water, apple cider vinegar, sugar, and salt until the sugar and salt dissolve. Add garlic and herbs to a clean, heatproof glass jar, then pack the vegetables into the jar. Pour the hot brine over the vegetables until they are fully submerged. Seal the jar and let it sit for at least 12 hours before opening. Once ready, transfer to a clean, dry glass jar and store. Enjoy this crunchy, probiotic-rich pickle any time!

Fizzy quick kombucha

Winter often brings heavier meals, comfort food, and a bit too much indulgence which can slow down digestion and lead to bloating. That’s where apple cider vinegar can come to the rescue! Its natural acidity can help kickstart digestion by encouraging your stomach to produce more acid, which can prevent the uncomfortable bloating that comes with slower digestion. One easy and delicious way to get your daily dose of ACV is through this simple kombucha recipe. Not only does it taste great, but it’s a gut-friendly drink that can help keep things moving smoothly this winter!

Ingredients: 8 frozen blueberries (or more to taste), 1 ½ tsps apple cider vinegar (or more to taste), 1 tsp lemon juice, ½ tsp ground ginger (or to taste), 1 can seltzer water, ice cubes.

Recipe: Place the frozen blueberries in a cup. Add the apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, and ground ginger. Pour in the seltzer water and stir a few times. Add ice cubes and stir again until well combined. For added variety, use a flavoured seltzer or swap the blueberries for other fruits to change up the flavour.

Bacon BBQ baked beans

Now since it is the winter season, we all deserve to indulge in a few decadent recipes once in a while. This delicious bean recipe might take a little bit longer than the rest but makes for an absolutely mouthwatering use of ACV in a way your tastebuds simply cannot imagine. This recipe is by The Kitchn and feels like a warm hug in the middle of a storm!

Ingredients: 3 cans pinto beans, 1 medium yellow onion, 1 medium red bell pepper, 5 large cloves garlic, 4 slices thick-cut bacon, 2 tbsp olive oil, 1 cup barbecue sauce, ½ cup ketchup, ¼ cup apple cider vinegar, 2 tbsp light brown sugar, 2 tbsp molasses, 1 tbsp yellow mustard, 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce, 2 tsp smoked paprika.

Recipe: Preheat the oven to 190°C. In a skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crispy, about 10-14 mins. Drain and rinse the beans. Remove the bacon and set aside, leaving 1 tbsp bacon fat in the pan. Add olive oil, chopped onion, red bell pepper, and cook for 3-4 mins until softened. Add garlic and cook for another 2 mins. Stir in the barbecue sauce, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, molasses, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and smoked paprika. Add the beans, bring to a boil, then top with bacon. Cover and bake for 30 mins, then uncover and bake for 5 more mins until bubbling. Serve warm!

So whether you’re sipping a morning immunity booster or enjoying a tangy salad, incorporating apple cider vinegar into your diet is a simple way to feel your best this chilly season!