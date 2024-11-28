Step inside Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan’s new restaurant built in a vintage 90-year-old bungalow: Pics

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan are kickstarting a venture together - a new restaurant called the Scarlett House in Bandra’s Pali Village. According to Architectural Digest (AD), the eatery lies inside a quaint 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow in Bandra that blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity. Step inside the restaurant and check out its gorgeous vintage interiors below. Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan have opened a new restaurant.

Old-world charm and rustic simple interiors

In pictures shared by AD on Instagram, one can see the gorgeous interiors and the vintage facade of Scarlett House. The space is made of vibrant wallpapers, mismatched furniture, vintage dinnerware on display, floral arrangements and plants adding character, warm wooden tables, glazed tiles, and curios collected with care over time. Additionally, wooden beams, sunlit rooms, gorgeous chandeliers, and arched entryways add character to the restaurant.

“A lot of the rugs and decorative lights in the space have been picked up from the weekend markets of Paris,” Nyishi Parekh, principal architect, told AD. She added, “Watch out for some joyful ceramic crockery that sits on the wooden shelves as you enter the café. These handmade, artisanal pieces reflect an era of craftsmanship where every piece was unique, and the gorgeous hand-painted patterns reinforce the vintage aesthetic.”

‘Quiet and warm luxury’

As per the publication, Malaika's vision for the interiors of Scarlett House was ‘quiet and warm luxury’. The star wanted to create a space where when one enters they would want to stay for hours without leaving. She said, “The Portuguese bungalow is symbolic of a blend – outwardly old-fashioned but loaded with values and stories within, much like Scarlett House.”

Malaika Arora and Arhaan visit Scarlett House

On Wednesday night, Malaika and Arhaan were clicked outside their restaurant. The mother-son duo enjoyed a dinner date at the eatery with their friends. The duo also twinned their outfits for the special occasion. They wore a black-and-white blazer, black pants, and a white shirt.