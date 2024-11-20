Which famous Delhi restaurants are actually worth the hype, according to Reddit

A taste of 'old-world hospitality and charm and killer north Indian' food, to the best desi food and 'finger-licking chaats' – you name it and Delhi has it. A Delhiite wanted to know the most unforgettable dining experiences the capital has to offer and came to the right place: Reddit. Also read | Reddit's hot list of 38 restaurants in Mumbai: Check 'what you absolutely have to eat', cost per head and more Indian Accent, which showcases inventive Indian cuisine, made the list of recommendations on Reddit. (Instagram/ Indian Accent)

‘Which restaurants lived up to your expectations?’

They wrote, "I've seen a lot of posts on this sub about overhyped, overpriced restaurants, so I thought I'd ask the exact opposite question. Delhiites, which restaurants in the city lived up to your expectations or exceeded them? These can be anything from street food to fine dining. Would be perfect if you mentioned your favourite dish from them too."

Before inviting suggestions, they shared their own take on which Delhi eateries live up to the hype, writing, “For me, it would be The Grammar Room near Qutub. I think all of their desserts are incredible, but the pancakes with pastry cream, almonds and sour cherries, the chocolate cheesecake, and the peanut butter and jelly French toast made me see god. The Turkish eggs are also amazing if you want something savoury.”

Reddit's suggestions include street food, fine dining

Many shared their list of famous Delhi restaurants that do not disappoint, representing a wild mix of cuisines. Alongside familiar names such as Kwality in Connaught Place (CP), some came up with a bunch of smaller haunts to take note of, from Rajender da Dhaba to Kake de Hatti.

A Redditor wrote, "Kwality in CP for old-world hospitality and charm and killer north Indian. Jamun in Lodhi Colony for finger-licking Indian and chaat. Cafe Dori (Dhan Mill one, not the shitty one in Vasant Vihar) for gorgeous pastas and European mains. Perch Khan Market for truly hands-down the best flat white in Delhi NCR. EVOO Geetanjali Enclave for the best pizzas in Delhi - I've travelled through Italy and the good folks at EVOO have NAILED the Neapolitan pizza. The summer special burrata and mango salad makes me weep just thinking about it. My absolute favourite is the extravagant six-course Chef's tasting menu at Indian Accent, the Lodhi. It burns a hole in the pocket, but it's not for everyday dining anyway. It's perfect for those big anniversary dates, proposals, and birthdays."

Another said, "United Coffee House is much better option in old world hospitality list around CP." Someone also shared their list, writing, "ukhara and Dum Pukht at ITC Maurya. Indian Accent at the Lodhi. If you’re a die hard Chinese fan like me, Good old Fujiya at Malcha Marg, Bercos in CP, Nanking in Vasant Kunj. Perch in Khan Market Latitude at Good Earth, Khan Market. Gulati and Have More at Pandara. Kwality at CP. Cafe Dori, Dhan Mills compound. Olive and Bo Tai, Qutub. Kakapo, Qutub again."

A person also said, 'Moti Mahal in Darya ganj - butter chicken and butter naan amazing. Karim, Jama Masjid - non veg paradise. Aslam Chicken, Jama Masjid - signature dish Aslam butter chicken. Rajender da Dhaba - Safdarjung Enclave market - veg and non-veg both are good."