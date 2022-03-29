Let me tell you one thing! Bengaluru is not only about dosa, bisi bele bath and filter coffee as the pop culture reference says. It will serve you probably every flavour of India north to south.

Now that moving to Bengaluru has become the new cool, d ear North Indian buddies, you don’t have to fear missing out on your home flavours. Since Bengaluru never failed to treat its guests, it will definitely serve you the best verities of north Indian cuisine at any time.

Craving for desi chaat, authentic pani puri or some mithai?

Finding out the best, clean and cheap north Indian restaurants is somewhat tricky. But now, it’s just a matter of reading this article!

So here is our list of 7 best north Indian restaurants in Bengaluru:

Bharatiya Jalpan

Girdharilal Pareek (Girdhari Maharaj), a mithaiwala from Guwahati had an unstoppable quest for creating some “new and unique” sweets to satisfy his lovely customers. This led him to open his first sweet shop in 1945 in Guwahati, The Bharatiya Jalpan.

Since its launch, Bharatiya Jalpan has been serving Mithai, Namkeenand Mewa of the highest quality to its customers. Having opened its multiple outlets in Bengaluru, It has in no time become the favourite North Indian restaurant in the city.

With no compromise in the quality and taste, Bharathiya Jalpan is also known for its luxurious dining,Fancy Crowd and fulfilling menu.

Address: Multiple outlets

Timings: 9am-11pm

Cost: ₹350 for two people (approx.)

Bhatinda Junction

Started by Three young and enthusiastic Punjabis with the objective of bringing Desi style Dhaba and Theka to the beautiful city of Bangalore.

Are you looking for a perfect Dhaba to spend this weekend and have some amazing Punjabi delicacies? Bhatinda Junction is definitely the place for you.

Started by three young and enthusiastic Punjabis with the objective of bringing desi style Dhaba and Theka to the beautiful city of Bangalore. With multiple stores across Bengaluru at BTM, HSR, and Koramangala it will mitigate all your cravings at once, whether it is veg, non-veg or dessert. The authentic Punjabi dishes served in generous quantities will leave you with a piece of home inside your stomach.

Satisfy your hunger pangs by ordering the massive Punjabi Thali (Veg and Non-Veg) here which comes with Kadhi-Pakoda, Dal Makhni, Paneer Masala, Rice, Lachha Paratha and Butter Naan.

Address:Multiple Outlets



Timings:11 am to 5 pm and 7 pm to 12 pm

Cost: ₹600(approx.)

Kapoor’s Café

The Insta-worthy dining experience comes with vast verities of veg food, typical Punjabi cuisine amid North Indian decor with village-style beds & bolsters.

Don’t worry if you are a vegetarian and want to explore verities of North Indian veggie delights, you haveKapoor’s Café known for its reasonably priced Punjabi food.

The soft yellow lighting, beautifully painted walls, colourful charpoys for seating surely make you visit them more often. The Insta-worthy dining experience comes with vast verities of veg food, typical Punjabi cuisine amid North Indian decor with village-style beds & bolsters.

we recommend you order Kapoor’s Special Veg Kabab, crispy Masala Papad, signature Lassi, Mushroom Masala and a delicious variety of parathas.

Address: Multiple Outlets

Timings:11 am to 11 pm

Cost: ₹700 for two (approx.)

Juice Junction

Juice junction is a synonym of tasty food with a prime focus on hygiene, quality, quantity and variety with total value for money.

Juice junction is not about juices only! It serves a range of food items such as juices, milkshakes, soups, noodles, sandwiches, north Indian, south Indian, Chinese, chats, coffee/tea, American sweet corn and frankie rolls. Specifically, the North Indian cuisines that they deliver is one of the best in Bengaluru.

Founded in 1977 by Rajshekar Semith with his first, small juice shop in Koramangala 5th block, now it is spread over the entire city of Bengaluru with many outlets.

Juice junction is a synonym of tasty food with a prime focus on hygiene, quality, quantity and variety with total value for money. If you are craving some healthy food, which tastes like street food, it is a must-visit

Address: Multiple Outlets

Timings:10am – 10pm

Cost: ₹250 for two people (approx.)

Punjab Grill

When it comes to a fancy Punjabi dining experience, Punjab Grill is sure to impress you.

How about a fancy dinner with traditional Punjabi folk music playing in the background while you enjoy your delicious meal?

Established in 2001 by Mr Amit Burman and Mr Rohit Aggarwal this topmost elite dining restaurant serves the best of North Indian delicacies for the foodies.

Their Tandoori Soya Chaap, aromatic Tarkari Kesari Biryani, creamy Murg Lababdar, and the signature Meat Punjab Grill will make your belly happy.

Address: Multiple Outlets

Timings:12 pm to 11:30 pm

Cost: ₹2,800 for two people (approx.)

Moti Mahal Delux

The Moti Mahal Delux in HSR Layout Bengaluru will surely make you feel at home.

What if The Original Moti Mahal Delux from Daryaganj Delhi which serves Punjabi cuisine to the rest of the world comes to Bengaluru. It has!

The Moti Mahal Delux in HSR Layout Bengaluru will surely make you feel at home. From tandoori chicken, butter chicken and dal makhani to succulent tender assorted Lehsuni Kebab and Kalmi Kebab, its vast menu and hospitality will fulfil all your belly needs.

Address:331, Ground Floor, 27th Main, 2nd Stage, HSR, Bangalore

Timings:11:30 am to 3:30 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm

Cost: ₹1000 for two

Ghee and Turmeric

Ghee and turmeric is a new age brand of Good-for-You food, that serves finger-licking good north Indian delicacy cooked in 100% Desi Ghee.

Once you order a homely meal from Ghee and Turmeric, there’s no going back.

Food made with desi ghee will never fail to grab the attention of a north Indian. Ghee and turmeric is a new age brand of Good-for-You food, that serves finger-licking good north Indian delicacy cooked in 100% Desi Ghee. It uses Honest Ingredients from high-quality brands, Authentic age-old Indian cooking methods like slow cooking, use of whole spices and Desi Ghee, which make the food they serve wholesome and tasty.

Address: Multiple outlets

Timings: 8 am to 11 pm

Cost: ₹350 for one order (approx.)

Service: Delivery only