Reddit's hot list of 38 restaurants in Mumbai: Check 'what you absolutely have to eat', cost per head and more
You can dine out every week in Mumbai and still barely scratch the surface. Check out where and what you should eat in the city, as per a Reddit post.
Ask a Mumbaikar, 'What’s your favourite restaurant?' and be prepared for a long answer. Or a 'handy sheet (updating constantly)'. Recently a Reddit post – 'What do I absolutely have to eat in Mumbai? Restaurant edition' – grabbed attention. A Redditor responded to it with, "My time has come. I’ve made this handy sheet (updating constantly) for just this occasion." Also read | Redditor ranks best Dosa places in Bangalore, calls it the ultimate ‘Dosa Trek’
Mumbai's restaurant culture spans everything from fine-dining temples and Italian joints to family-style dosa shops and much, much more. That was perfectly reflected in the Redditor's collection of some of the most interesting and exciting restaurants in Mumbai, titled ‘What to eat when you are eating!’
Check out the must-try Mumbai restaurants that accommodate various cuisines, neighbourhoods, and price points, according to the Redditor (In no particular order):
1. Amber Sweet, Mira Road
What to eat: Motichur Ladoo, Masala Milk, Kaju Katli
Cost per head: ₹500
2. Aram, CST
What to eat: Wada Pav
Cost per head: ₹100
3. Bastian, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹3000
4. Benne - Heritage Bangalore Dosa, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Benne Podi Dosa, Ghee Podi Idli, Iced Filter Coffee, Iced Horlicks, Mysore Pak
Cost per head: ₹350
5. Chai Point, across the city
What to eat: Banana Cake, Ginger Tea
Cost per head: ₹300
6. Chaitanya, Dadar
What to eat: Thali
Cost per head: ₹800
7. Chef James Japanese Kitchen, Andheri West
What to eat: Ramen, Tteokbokki, ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹1200
8. CinCin, BKC
What to eat: Tajarin, Ravioli, Risotto Funghi, ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹2000
9. Farid Seekh Kabab Center, Jogeshwari West
What to eat: Seekh kebab (Can skip the paratha)
Cost per head: ₹300
10. Flax, across the city
What to eat: DIY salad, flourless almond cake
Cost per head: ₹1000
11. Folk, Fort
What to eat: Ask the staff (They have one dish from each state)
Cost per head: ₹800
12. Haagen - Dazs, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Strawberry ice cream
Cost per head: ₹500
13. Haji Ali Juice Center, Haji Ali
What to eat: Sitaphal cream, strawberry cream
Cost per head: ₹600
14. Hearsch Bakery, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Chicken Burger, Shrewsbury Biscuits
Cost per head: ₹300
15. Izumi, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Pork Kakuni, Bluefin Chutoro, Hamachi Truffle Ponzu
Cost per head: ₹2000
16. Kuuraku, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Yakitori and Skewers
Cost per head: ₹1500
17. Lucknowee Tunday Kebab, Jogeshwari West
What to eat: Lucknowee Tunday Kebab, Barra e Nalli
Cost per head: ₹700
18. Magnolia, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Tres leches, Chocolate Parfait, Vanilla Cupcake
Cost per head: ₹700
19. Miya Kebab, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Kashmiri Tikka, Mutton Roll
Cost per head: ₹800
20. O Pedro, BKC
What to eat: Choriz Fried Rice, Ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹1500
21. Olivia, Mira Road
What to eat: Egg Fried Rice, Chicken Hakka, Saundhe Aloo, Murg Musallam, Dal Fry
Cost per head: ₹1200
22. Papa Pancho Da Dhaba, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹1500
23. Persian Darbar, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Chicken Kepsa Rice
Cost per head: ₹600
24. Pink Dragon, Mira Road
What to eat: Chicken Lollipop, Sizzlers, Chicken Ginger Fried Rice, Garlic Chilli Potato, Shredded Chicken in Oyster Sauce
Cost per head: ₹1000
25. Ramashraya, Matunga
What to eat: Pineapple Sheera, Butter Idli, Pudi Idli, Filter Coffee (Go in the morning - before 6 am)
Cost per head: ₹200
26. Royce, Juhu
What to eat: Ghana Bitter, Ecuador Sweet (chocolates)
Cost per head: ₹1500
27. Sarvi, Byculla
What to eat: Seekh Kebab
Cost per head: ₹300
28. Satkar Rice Plate House, Goregaon East
What to eat: Thali
Cost per head: ₹1000
29. Seefah, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Dan Dan Noodles, Seafood Omlette with Crab Meat Curry, Khao Man Gai, ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹1000
30. Suleman Usman Mithaiwala, Mohammed Ali Road
What to eat: Phirni
Cost per head: ₹300
31. Tharu Sweets, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Kaju Katli, Sev Barfi
Cost per head: ₹500
32. The Bombay Canteen, LoPa (Lower Parel)
What to eat: Ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹2000
33. The Fatty Bao, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Ramen, Oysters
Cost per head: ₹1000
34. The Fusion Kitchen, Borivali East
What to eat: Chicken Paprika, Ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹1000
35. The Tanjore Tiffin Room, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Stew, Khorma, Ghee Roast, Madras Railway Curry, Ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹2000
36. Veronica's, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Pastrami Sandwich, ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹1000
37. Wakai, Bandra/Khar
What to eat: Beggar's Purse, Cream Cheese Gyoza, Sushi, ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹2000
38. Yauatcha, BKC
What to eat: Ask the staff
Cost per head: ₹3000
