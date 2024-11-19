Reddit's hot list of 38 restaurants in Mumbai: Check 'what you absolutely have to eat', cost per head and more

Mumbai's restaurant culture spans everything from fine-dining temples and Italian joints to family-style dosa shops and much, much more. That was perfectly reflected in the Redditor's collection of some of the most interesting and exciting restaurants in Mumbai, titled ‘What to eat when you are eating!’

Check out the must-try Mumbai restaurants that accommodate various cuisines, neighbourhoods, and price points, according to the Redditor (In no particular order):

1. Amber Sweet, Mira Road

What to eat: Motichur Ladoo, Masala Milk, Kaju Katli

Cost per head: ₹500

2. Aram, CST

What to eat: Wada Pav

Cost per head: ₹100

3. Bastian, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹3000

4. Benne - Heritage Bangalore Dosa, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Benne Podi Dosa, Ghee Podi Idli, Iced Filter Coffee, Iced Horlicks, Mysore Pak

Cost per head: ₹350

5. Chai Point, across the city

What to eat: Banana Cake, Ginger Tea

Cost per head: ₹300

6. Chaitanya, Dadar

What to eat: Thali

Cost per head: ₹800

7. Chef James Japanese Kitchen, Andheri West

What to eat: Ramen, Tteokbokki, ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹1200

8. CinCin, BKC

What to eat: Tajarin, Ravioli, Risotto Funghi, ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹2000

9. Farid Seekh Kabab Center, Jogeshwari West

What to eat: Seekh kebab (Can skip the paratha)

Cost per head: ₹300

10. Flax, across the city

What to eat: DIY salad, flourless almond cake

Cost per head: ₹1000

11. Folk, Fort

What to eat: Ask the staff (They have one dish from each state)

Cost per head: ₹800

12. Haagen - Dazs, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Strawberry ice cream

Cost per head: ₹500

13. Haji Ali Juice Center, Haji Ali

What to eat: Sitaphal cream, strawberry cream

Cost per head: ₹600

14. Hearsch Bakery, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Chicken Burger, Shrewsbury Biscuits

Cost per head: ₹300

15. Izumi, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Pork Kakuni, Bluefin Chutoro, Hamachi Truffle Ponzu

Cost per head: ₹2000

16. Kuuraku, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Yakitori and Skewers

Cost per head: ₹1500

17. Lucknowee Tunday Kebab, Jogeshwari West

What to eat: Lucknowee Tunday Kebab, Barra e Nalli

Cost per head: ₹700

18. Magnolia, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Tres leches, Chocolate Parfait, Vanilla Cupcake

Cost per head: ₹700

19. Miya Kebab, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Kashmiri Tikka, Mutton Roll

Cost per head: ₹800

20. O Pedro, BKC

What to eat: Choriz Fried Rice, Ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹1500

21. Olivia, Mira Road

What to eat: Egg Fried Rice, Chicken Hakka, Saundhe Aloo, Murg Musallam, Dal Fry

Cost per head: ₹1200

22. Papa Pancho Da Dhaba, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹1500

23. Persian Darbar, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Chicken Kepsa Rice

Cost per head: ₹600

24. Pink Dragon, Mira Road

What to eat: Chicken Lollipop, Sizzlers, Chicken Ginger Fried Rice, Garlic Chilli Potato, Shredded Chicken in Oyster Sauce

Cost per head: ₹1000

25. Ramashraya, Matunga

What to eat: Pineapple Sheera, Butter Idli, Pudi Idli, Filter Coffee (Go in the morning - before 6 am)

Cost per head: ₹200

26. Royce, Juhu

What to eat: Ghana Bitter, Ecuador Sweet (chocolates)

Cost per head: ₹1500

27. Sarvi, Byculla

What to eat: Seekh Kebab

Cost per head: ₹300

28. Satkar Rice Plate House, Goregaon East

What to eat: Thali

Cost per head: ₹1000

29. Seefah, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Dan Dan Noodles, Seafood Omlette with Crab Meat Curry, Khao Man Gai, ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹1000

30. Suleman Usman Mithaiwala, Mohammed Ali Road

What to eat: Phirni

Cost per head: ₹300

31. Tharu Sweets, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Kaju Katli, Sev Barfi

Cost per head: ₹500

32. The Bombay Canteen, LoPa (Lower Parel)

What to eat: Ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹2000

33. The Fatty Bao, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Ramen, Oysters

Cost per head: ₹1000

34. The Fusion Kitchen, Borivali East

What to eat: Chicken Paprika, Ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹1000

35. The Tanjore Tiffin Room, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Stew, Khorma, Ghee Roast, Madras Railway Curry, Ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹2000

36. Veronica's, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Pastrami Sandwich, ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹1000

37. Wakai, Bandra/Khar

What to eat: Beggar's Purse, Cream Cheese Gyoza, Sushi, ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹2000

38. Yauatcha, BKC

What to eat: Ask the staff

Cost per head: ₹3000