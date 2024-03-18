Indian food stands at a culinary crossroad

Dum Pukht of ITC Maurya at Chanakyapuri

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

An ever-expanding smorgasbord of masala-packed superstars of Indian cuisine is emerging in newer ways on the global stage. Recently, the food guide Taste Atlas placed India at number 11 on the 100 Best Cuisines in the World list. During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, millet thoran, Malvani-style sole fish, potato koshimbir, Bengali sandesh, Mysore pak and Kashmiri kahwa were served at the inaugural dinner. In anticipation of the list of Asia’s top 50 best restaurants, set to be announced later this month, we look at spaces in India and overseas, that have made it to the top 51-100.

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai #70

A new entry on the list, The Bombay Canteen, located in Lower Parel, Mumbai, is helmed by chef Hussain Shahzad. “Indian cuisine, once confined by notions of authenticity, has transformed into something incredibly diverse and innovative. Contemporary Indian cuisine is enriched by technique and innovation and is now gaining the global recognition it deserves,” says Shahzad. The Bombay Canteen serves dishes that are fun, familiar and innovative, by reimagining traditional recipes using seasonal ingredients.

Ekaa, Mumbai #98

Chef Niyati Rao’s Ekaa in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda serves dishes “using unexplored ingredients from India”. “I feel extremely proud to be representing my country, something I’ve always wanted to do. We do what we do as we believe in our work, but receiving worldwide recognition is a wonderful bonus,” she says, adding, “Indian food holds mystery even today. It is diverse and each dish is amazingly balanced yet complex.”

Comorin, Gurugram #79

Serving a mix of unusual food pairings and dishes that remind its patrons of home has worked for Comorin at Sector 43, Gurugram. “As opposed to many speciality restaurants, we mainly celebrate Indian comfort food — regional favourites along with some unique dishes, and to have it stand out is all the more gratifying. Comorin’s most famous dish is Champaran meat with the humble Sattu Parantha and ole ki chutney,” says restaurateur Rohit Khattar, Chairman, EHV International.

Dum Pukht,ITC Maurya, Delhi #87

This Chanakyapuri restaurant celebrates 35 years this year. The phrase dum pukht translates to ‘breathe in’ and ‘to cook’, and master chef Gulam M Qureshi says, “This technique allows the food to retain all its natural aroma, infusing fragrant flavours. Dum Pukht is the only hotel brand to have been named on the list, and the menu here is a presentation of aromas, flavours and textures from Indian cuisine.”