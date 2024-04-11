Meditation for beginners: How to use this powerful spiritual technique for mental well-being

Meditation is a simple yet impactful spiritual practice that can boost your mental health. As you meditate, you become aware of yourself at all levels—body, mind, and soul. Whether you are an advanced practitioner or are just stepping into this centuries-old practice, there is always room to grow. Here are some meditation tips for beginners and how spirituality can improve well-being. Meditation is a powerful spiritual technique that helps improve mental health and overall well-being

How to meditate as a beginner?

When you first come across the idea of meditation, it is natural to be overwhelmed. However, once you make it a part of your daily routine, you will naturally be able to settle into a meditative state. When you first start out, don't try to force yourself. You should remember that it is not a task and that you are simply taking some time out for yourself. This makes it the perfect opportunity for you to drop your thoughts.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

How exactly do you meditate?

In order to meditate, you should start by creating a peaceful ambience in a safe space of your choice. It could be your bedroom or any other comfortable spot in your house. The next step is to sit down on a rug or a carpet, you can also sit on a chair and close your eyes. Since it is not a complicated process, you just have to sit down, close your eyes and interlock your palms. As you remain still, observe your breathing and focus on how you inhale and exhale. This will help your body and mind start to fall in sync. When you shift your focus to your breathing, your thoughts naturally start to dissipate. While you should focus on your breath, remember that meditation is not concentration. Just stay relaxed, and don't disrupt your breathing pattern. You can do this for as many breath cycles as you wish. If a thought emerges as you meditate, just shift your focus to your breath again. Sit for as long as you like, and once you feel relaxed, you can rub your palms together and place them on your eyelids to spread the warmth and positivity before slowly opening your eyes.

It is important to know that meditation is an experience which allows you to heal emotional wounds and negative thought patterns. For centuries, meditation has been used as a powerful spiritual technique for inner peace and calmness.

This, in turn, helps with your overall health as you work towards your well-being; you decrease your stress levels, reducing the chances of anxiety. You can meditate at any time of the day, according to your comfort. However, if you meditate first thing in the morning, you will be able to stay calmer throughout the day.