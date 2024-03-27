 Nepal mayor says missing daughter ‘found safely in Goa’ after Osho meditation | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Nepal mayor says missing daughter ‘found safely in Goa’ after Osho meditation

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 27, 2024 11:24 AM IST

The 36-year-old daughter of a mayor in Nepal had gone missing in Goa.

A 36-year-old Nepali woman, who is the daughter of a mayor in Nepal, has been found after she went missing in Goa, her father said in an update on Facebook on Wednesday morning. He added that she is currently in a weak condition.

Aarti Hamal is the elder daughter of Gopal Hamal. (Facebook/MGopalHamal)
Aarti Hamal is the elder daughter of Gopal Hamal. (Facebook/MGopalHamal)

Gopal Hamal, mayor of the Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city in Nepal, had said his elder daughter, Aarti, a follower of Osho meditation, had been staying in Goa for the past few months.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I express my gratitude to all the people who helped in the search work, along with the helpful Nepali brothers and sisters living in Goa," he wrote in a message on Facebook.

He had said on Tuesday that his youngest daughter and her husband were flying to Goa to search for Aarti.

She was last seen on Monday night around 9:30 pm in the vicinity of North Goa's Ashvem Bridge. Her younger sister Arzoo Hamal took to social media and said that according to some callers, she was last spotted at a bridge near Siolim. She also said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Goa Police in connection with the case.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Nepal mayor says missing daughter ‘found safely in Goa’ after Osho meditation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On