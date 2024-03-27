Nepal mayor says missing daughter ‘found safely in Goa’ after Osho meditation

A 36-year-old Nepali woman, who is the daughter of a mayor in Nepal, has been found after she went missing in Goa, her father said in an update on Facebook on Wednesday morning. He added that she is currently in a weak condition. Aarti Hamal is the elder daughter of Gopal Hamal. (Facebook/MGopalHamal)

Gopal Hamal, mayor of the Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city in Nepal, had said his elder daughter, Aarti, a follower of Osho meditation, had been staying in Goa for the past few months.

"I express my gratitude to all the people who helped in the search work, along with the helpful Nepali brothers and sisters living in Goa," he wrote in a message on Facebook.

He had said on Tuesday that his youngest daughter and her husband were flying to Goa to search for Aarti.

She was last seen on Monday night around 9:30 pm in the vicinity of North Goa's Ashvem Bridge. Her younger sister Arzoo Hamal took to social media and said that according to some callers, she was last spotted at a bridge near Siolim. She also said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Goa Police in connection with the case.